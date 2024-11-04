Vinland Saga Creator Makoto Yukimura Reveals Few Chapters Remain for Series Finale

The creator of Vinland Saga Makoto Yukimura has revealed in a recent interview that the popular manga series has only a few chapters left to conclude its storyline. This announcement came during his appearance at the Kodansha House manga pop-up event, where he shared insights about the future of the series.

As of October 18, 2024, Yukimura confirmed that he has reached a significant point in the narrative but is uncertain about how the story will ultimately end. He stated, “I only have a few more chapters to write for the story of Vinland Saga. I came this far just the way I planned, but honestly from this point and beyond, I have no idea what’s going to happen. Honestly, I don’t know how this is going to pan out at the end. I’m going to do my best, though.”

As reported by Anime Corner, Yukimura previously hinted that the conclusion of Vinland Saga was approaching through a tweet in April 2024, expressing that while he has been a slow writer, the end of the series is not far off. He has maintained that the story has progressed according to his original vision since its inception nearly two decades ago in 2005.

Vinland Saga first began serialization in Weekly Shonen Magazine before transitioning to Monthly Afternoon, where it has been compiled into 28 volumes. The manga is licensed in English by Kodansha USA, with translations available up to Volume 13.

Additionally, Vinland Saga has been adapted into a television anime, with two seasons produced. The first season was animated by WIT Studio, while MAPPA took over for the second season. Both seasons are accessible for streaming on Netflix and Crunchyroll. The anime follows the journey of Thorfinn, a young warrior navigating a world of conflict and seeking a mythical land known as Vinland. Yukimura’s dedication to his craft has captivated audiences, and fans eagerly anticipate the final chapters of this epic saga.

