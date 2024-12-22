MF Ghost Season 3 Announced: Everything We Know So Far
MF Ghost gears up for Season 3, continuing Kanata’s thrilling journey in the MFG race as he chases victory and uncovers his father’s secrets. READ
The popular anime MF Ghost has been confirmed for a third season, continuing the high-octane journey of Kanata Rivington. Along with the announcement, a teaser trailer and visual have been released, sparking excitement among fans.
The anime is based on Shuuichi Shigeno’s MF Ghost manga, set in the same universe as his legendary series Initial D. The story takes place in the 2020s and follows Kanata, a graduate of a prestigious British racing school. He returns to Japan to compete in the MFG race and search for his father, blending heart-pounding racing action with a personal quest.
MF Ghost first aired in Fall 2023, with its second season premiering in October 2024. Both seasons are available for streaming on Crunchyroll and Ani-One Asia ULTRA. The manga, serialized in Weekly Young Magazine since 2017, has amassed 21 tankoubon volumes as of October 2024.
The series has been brought to life by Felix Film, with Tomohito Naka directing. Naka, known for his work on the New Initial D movie trilogy, continues to deliver the intense racing scenes fans love. Kenichi Yamashita handles series composition, while Naoyuki Onda is responsible for character design and animation direction. The music, composed by Akio Tobashi, adds to the adrenaline-filled atmosphere.
Returning voice cast members include Yuma Uchida as Kanata Rivington and Ayane Sakura as Ren Saionji, who have received praise for their performances.
With the announcement of a third season, fans are eagerly anticipating what’s next in Kanata’s journey. The teaser hints at more intense racing and new developments in the story. The release date for the new season has not yet been revealed, but the buzz surrounding the announcement promises that the wait will be worth it.
Fans can stay tuned for further updates as Kanata’s story speeds into its next chapter.
