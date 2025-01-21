Dandadan Chapter 183: Manga Goes on Hiatus; Here's Everything Announced So Far

The popular manga Dandadan, created by Yukinobu Tatsu, has announced a hiatus following the release of Chapter 182. This unexpected break has left fans eagerly anticipating the series' return. Known for its unique blend of supernatural elements and humor, Dandadan has gained significant popularity, particularly after the anime adaptation debuted in Fall 2024. The anime concluded its first season amidst the intense Cursed House Arc, leaving fans with many unanswered questions. The second season is set to premiere in Summer 2025, promising to continue this gripping storyline.

The manga is significantly ahead of the anime, having reached its tenth story arc. Chapter 182 focuses on Momo, who is still unable to return to her normal size after escaping from the Danmanra. Her friends are determined to protect her, but they face new challenges. Kouki Yukishiro, a fellow student, attacks Momo under the influence of Count Saint-Germain, the series’ main antagonist. After some tense events, Kouki eventually joins Momo’s side. Meanwhile, Granny Seiko is determined to find a way to help her granddaughter.

The chapter also introduces Zuma, who rescues an elderly man trapped in the Danmanra since his school days. After his escape, the man begins aging rapidly. Additionally, Kinta informs the group that the teacher who manipulated Kouki has been located, prompting Aira and Okarun to take action. The chapter ends on a suspenseful note as Kouki finds herself in danger once again.

The reason for the hiatus has not been disclosed. It is possible that Yukinobu Tatsu is taking time to rest or refine the series. The hiatus will last until February 24, 2025, when Chapter 183 is scheduled to release.

Fans can read Dandadan on MangaPlus or purchase volumes through Viz’s official website. While the break is disappointing, it adds to the anticipation for the next chapter in this thrilling series.

