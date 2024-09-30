Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Ending Explained: What Happened in Chapter 271? New Part Coming? Find Out

It is after six years that the finale of Jujutsu Kaisen manga has finally come out with Chapter 271. However, the chapter has now sparked significant discussions. After years, Gege Akutami has brought the conclusion of the series to the fans. So, here is a look at what happened in the last chapter of the series.

Chapter 271 begins with Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, and Nobara Kugisaki embarking on a mission related to the aftermath of the Culling Game. The city is plagued with curse energy, and it leads the trio to a couple targeted by a curse user. The curse user, driven by jealousy, manipulates the appearance of the woman's partner to make him unattractive. This mission successfully showcases the unity of the team as they work together to eliminate the threat.

As the story unfolds, we are given a flashback of Yuji's conversation with Gojo before the climactic Shinjuku Showdown arc. Gojo, despite his outward confidence, admits to Yuji his uncertainty about the upcoming battle against Sukuna. He expresses his hope that Yuji and the younger generation of sorcerers will achieve even greater things than he did. This moment highlights Gojo's faith in his students and the future of jujutsu society.

The chapter shifts focus to an unexpected dialogue between Mahito and Sukuna in the afterlife. Mahito speculates that Sukuna’s overwhelming power was driven by a desire for revenge, specifically against those who had persecuted him. Sukuna reflects on his life, revealing his internal struggle between good and evil, and admitting regret over the choices he made. He hints at a desire for redemption, suggesting that he would have chosen a different path if given another chance.

As the final scenes unfold, Megumi asks Yuji what he did with Sukuna's final cursed finger. Yuji reveals that he simply threw it away, and the last panel shows the cursed finger lying in a dark forest, echoing the beginning of the series when Yuji first finds Sukuna's finger. This circular storytelling brings the series full circle, leaving a lingering sense of unfinished business and an open door for the potential for future conflict.

Despite fans’ theories, Gojo remains dead, and there are no surprise returns of other major characters like Suguru Geto or Kenjaku. The ending provides closure but leaves enough ambiguity to keep the story alive in fans' minds.

The conclusion of Jujutsu Kaisen might not tie up every loose end, but it brings Yuji's journey to a satisfying end. Yuji’s growth, from a boy swallowed by a cursed finger to a sorcerer who carries the hopes of his mentor, is a central theme. While Sukuna may not have changed, Yuji’s influence and compassion are the main themes driving the story ahead.

