Box Office: Mohanlal's Empuraan vs Leo Day-Wise Kerala Box Office Comparison; Which movie is leading?

When Tamil Superstar Vijay’s Leo stormed into theatres in 2023, its record-breaking collections made it seem invincible even in neighbouring states like Kerala. But Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal’s latest magnum opus, L2: Empuraan, the sequel to his previous blockbuster outing Lucifer, has rewritten history in Kerala. The film has not only raced past big numbers but also shattered Leo’s Kerala collections, proving that Mohanlal’s stardom remains unmatched in the state.

Empuraan vs. Leo: Day-wise Box Office Collections in Kerala

Day Empuraan Leo Day 1 Rs 14 crore Rs 12 crore Day 2 Rs 8.5 crore Rs 5.85 crore Day 3 Rs 9 crore Rs 7 crore Day 4 Rs 11 crore Rs 8 crore Day 5 Rs 10.50 crore Rs 7.15 crore Day 6 Rs 8.55 crore Rs 5.20 crore



Mohanlal Mania Overtakes Vijay's Blockbuster

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo featured a star-studded cast including Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan and Arjun Sarja. The film introduced audiences to a gripping action-packed narrative where a mild-mannered café owner finds himself entangled in the dangerous world of a drug cartel. Upon release, Leo created a sensation, setting new benchmarks in the Kerala box office.

However, Empuraan has completely changed the game. Right from the release day, the Mohanlal-starrer outperformed Leo, collecting ₹14 crore on its opening day, which happens to be ₹2 crore higher than Leo’s ₹12 crore debut at the Kerala Box Office. This trend continued in the following days, with Empuraan consistently pulling in ₹3-4 crore more than Leo each day. The weekends have been especially strong, with collections surging every Saturday and Sunday, proving the Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial's unstoppable momentum.

Reason to compare Empuraan and Leo

While Empuraan is a Malayalam native film and Leo belongs to Tamil cinema, the line between regional markets is blurring. With pan-Indian releases becoming the norm, audiences embraced the dubbed versions just as much as native-language films. Back then, Leo was felt as real competition in Malayalam tinsel town. Within Kerala, Leo performed exceptionally well, and that's the reason now trade circles are looking at if a similar action bonanza like Empuraan beats it or not.

What’s next?

With Empuraan still going strong and the industry buzzing about L3 already in the works, one thing is clear: records are meant to be broken. The real question now is, can Empuraan maintain its lead and set an unbreakable benchmark like a ₹100 crore grosser for future blockbusters?

