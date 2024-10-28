Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Plans to Create Her Own Anime Series

Megan Thee Stallion has recently revealed her plans to create her own anime series. Speaking with fans on Stationhead, Megan shared that while work on her anime project has slowed temporarily to focus on her music, it is still in development. “I’m still working on it, but I got caught up on my music. The anime is definitely on the way,” she announced, building excitement among her followers eagerly awaiting more details about this new venture.

Megan has openly embraced her love for Japanese animation and manga culture, frequently referencing popular series in her music and even cosplaying as characters from beloved shows. From My Hero Academia's Shoto Todoroki to Jujutsu Kaisen’s Gojo Satoru, Megan has integrated her “Otaku Hot Girl” persona into her public image. Her passion has helped transform her into an unofficial ambassador for anime within the entertainment industry.

Her interests go beyond mere fandom, too. Megan has collaborated with magazines and frequently includes nods to anime in her songs, name-dropping iconic characters like Gojo, Sukuna, and Yuji. She has also brought up her love for other series, including Naruto, Hunter x Hunter, and Sailor Moon. Fans are hopeful her anime project will blend her unique style with storytelling inspired by Japanese animation.

Megan joins a growing wave of high-profile figures who openly support anime. Well-known names like Michael B. Jordan, Keanu Reeves, and Donald Glover have all entered the anime space either as avid fans or creators. Jordan, for example, collaborated on Gen, while Glover is working with comedian Zack Fox on an anime project. Athletes and other public figures have also expressed admiration for anime, pushing it further into the global mainstream.

Although specific details about Megan’s anime are still under wraps, many are hopeful it might feature her in a unique magical-girl role. Megan’s new project reflects the broader rise of anime in pop culture, as artists and fans alike bring fresh energy and perspectives to the medium.

