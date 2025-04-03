Sudhir Mishra says people ‘rant and don’t react’ after his comments on Netflix’s Adolescence goes viral: ‘Andaz thoda…’

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra recently shared his thoughts on Netflix's latest release, Adolescence, which is going viral. The four-episode series quickly climbed to the top spot. His remark questioning its No.1 ranking stirred conversations online, with many misinterpreting his intent. Now, the filmmaker clarified that people often react hastily without understanding the underlying irony in his words, adding that his Lucknowi background naturally infuses a touch of sarcasm into his expression.

Sudhir Mishra took to X (formerly Twitter) to set the record straight and wrote, “People understand straightforward language now. They rant and don’t react. I read two articles where the writer thinks I am upset cos Adolescence is so loved in India." He explained that he is thrilled by its popularity, as it defies conventional industry expectations.

The Tanaav director also clarified in another tweet that he wasn’t criticizing Adolescence but praising its bold storytelling. He highlighted how the show defies traditional screenwriting rules yet achieves something remarkable.

Sudhir further explained that his statement was ironic, not questioning the show's success. He emphasized that despite industry assumptions, there is an audience for unconventional storytelling.

When a user accused him of reprimanding the Indian audience, Sudhir Mishra shared that he wasn’t criticizing them. He added, “It’s a sarcastic, tangential way of talking. Lucknow ka hoon kuchh kuchh. Andaz thoda tanziya hai.”

Earlier, he took to X to share his thoughts on Adolescence becoming the No. 1 show on Netflix India. He expressed surprise, highlighting that the series goes against conventional storytelling norms, defies the usual scriptwriting formulas, and embraces a slow-burning narrative, something many believe Indian audiences don’t prefer.

He also called it the best news in years and emphasized how the show’s success challenges long-held industry perceptions.

Meanwhile, talking about the show Adolescence, it's a British crime drama miniseries created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, with Philip Barantini directing. The four-episode series follows the case of 13-year-old Jamie Miller (played by Owen Cooper), who is accused of m*rdering a female classmate.

The show has sparked widespread discussion and gained immense popularity, with several Bollywood celebrities taking to social media to praise its storytelling and impact.

