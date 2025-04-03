Justin Bieber is Behaving ‘Manic, Not Sleeping, Hardly Eating’ as Wife Hailey Bieber Seeks Support: Source

Concerns are mounting over Justin Bieber’s well-being as sources claim the singer is not sleeping and is hardly eating. According to an insider, the pop star has been acting erratically in recent months, leaving those close to him deeply worried.

An individual connected to Hailey Bieber through their church told Daily Mail, “He’s in a spiral. He’s manic, not sleeping, hardly eating, and sending frantic texts in the middle of the night. He often doesn’t make a lot of sense, but he is convinced that he does. He doesn’t realize how much help he needs, and everyone around him is really worried.”

Justin Bieber has been seen in public looking frail and has also shared concerning posts online, fueling speculation about his mental and physical health.

Hailey Bieber, who married Justin in 2018, is reportedly struggling to help her husband and has turned to faith for guidance. Sources say the model has asked close friends and family to pray for Justin as she seeks support from her church.

“Hailey has asked everyone around her to bathe Justin in prayer,” the insider told Daily Mail. “She can’t pull him out of this. People close to him don’t think even he can pull himself out of this. Only God can help him now. We’ve been here before, but maybe not this bad.”

Hailey’s father, actor Stephen Baldwin, previously hinted at the couple’s struggles. In February 2024, he shared a now-deleted post from pastor Victor Marx asking for prayers for Justin and Hailey’s marriage and faith.

Justin Bieber’s social media activity has only increased concerns. The singer recently posted videos where he appeared erratic, leaving fans worried about his mental state.

He also sparked controversy by sharing images of himself using a bong, with the song Hits from the Bong by Cypress Hill playing in the background. Despite criticism, Justin continued to post similar content, including videos where he rapped about being high.

Sources close to Hailey say she is feeling the pressure of Justin’s struggles. Reports suggest she has been putting on a brave face but is now reaching out for support.

“She was putting on a brave face because she doesn’t want to admit Justin has huge challenges he needs to overcome,” a source told Daily Mail.

Hailey’s recent social media activity has also sparked speculation. She reportedly unfollowed Justin on social media over the weekend and reshared a TikTok post about being a 'terrible therapist,' possibly alluding to her struggles in helping him.

