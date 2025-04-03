Kesari: Chapter 2: Akshay Kumar gives mic-drop response defending his ‘F*ck you’ remark in teaser; ‘Goli bhi maar di hoti...’

The trailer of the Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R. Madhavan starrer Kesari: Chapter 2 was launched in a special event attended by the entire cast and team members of the film. During the media interaction round, Kumar left everyone floored with his mic-drop response after being asked about using the F-word in the teaser of the upcoming period-drama film.

Today, on April 3, after the trailer launch, Akshay Kumar addressed the question about using the F-word in the teaser and defended himself, asserting that "slave" was a bigger cuss word for him. He stated that at the time, even if his character had shot them with a gun, it wouldn’t have been such a big deal.

He said, "Haan maine yeh word use kiya, kamaal ki baat yeh hai ki aapne yeh cheez dekhi lekin vo jo word use kiya tha ‘you are still a slave’, that was not a big gaali for you? I think usse badi gaali aur kuch nahin ho sakti (Yes, I used that word. But what’s surprising is that you noticed it, yet the phrase 'you are still a slave' was not a bigger cuss word for you? I think there can be no bigger insult than that)."

Akshay Kumar reacts to using the F-word

"I would have been happy if you had said they used the word slave rather than you talking about f*ck you. Because that was mere hissab se aise time pe agar unhone goli bhi maar di hoti na to bhi chhota lagta (According to me, at that time even if they had shot him with a gun, it would have looked insignificant)," Kumar further added. His response left everyone impressed and got a huge round of applause.

Made under the creative direction of Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari: Chapter 2 is based on the life of lawyer C. Sankaran Nair, who fought against the British Empire in the pre-independence era. It also features R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday in the key roles of Neville McKinley and Dilreet Gill, respectively.

Produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, and Adar Poonawalla, the upcoming period drama is set to release later this month on April 18, 2025.

