Throwback: When Chiranjeevi REFUSED to work with SS Rajamouli, and the reason will shock you

SS Rajamouli has been one of the pioneer filmmakers of Indian cinema, who has consistently proven his successes. While most actors dream of working with him, it was none other than Chiranjeevi who once refused to collaborate with the reputed filmmaker.

A few years back, during the promotions of his film Godfather, Chiranjeevi, in a conversation with Anupama Chopra, explained a shocking reason why he did not want to work with SS Rajamouli.

The megastar highlighted how the Baahubali director takes ample time to shoot a single film, while he can finish up multiple movies within the same time.

Chiranjeevi said, “The amount of time Rajamouli is taking, I am not sure if I can deliver it or not. He spends ample time on a film and he travels for 4-5 years. I am shooting for four films at a time. Working on a film at this point of time for 3-4 years is not viable.”

Moving on, the Vishwambhara star further mentioned how he does not wish to prove his mettle at the Pan-India level by just working with SS Rajamouli. In his words, “Working with SS Rajamouli and proving myself at a pan-India level is not my wish. That is the reason I told that I cannot work with him.”

For the untold, while Chiranjeevi has not worked with SS Rajamouli, his son Ram Charan has already worked with the visionary director in the film RRR, which went on to carve an unparalleled success both at the national and global level.

Fast forward to now, the senior Telugu star is all set to collaborate with a host of other new generation directors, including Srikanth Odela and Anil Ravipudi. Besides, Chiranjeevi is also in the news for Mallidi Vassista’s upcoming mythological actioner Vishwambhara, which is still anticipating a release sometime this year.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli, on the other hand, is busy shooting another magnum opus titled SSMB29, featuring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

