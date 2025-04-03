Box Office: 3 Indian movies of 2025 that can challenge Chhaava; War 2, Kantara 2, Coolie

The Vicky Kaushal starrer period biopic Chhaava was released in February 2025. One of the first big theatrical releases of Indian cinema this year, Chhaava became a milestone at the box office by collecting over Rs 550 crore India nett approx and still running in theatres, even though on a very small level post the latest release of Sikandar.

As a major part of 2025 awaits with its huge slate of Pan India movies set to release later this year, the three possible contenders which can overtake Chhaava currently are War 2, Kantara: Chapter 1 and Coolie. All three of the films come with big names and big hype attached to itself making them a possible highest grosser of the year 2025.

Who Can Beat Chhaava at the Box Office?

Beginning with War 2, this Spy Universe sequel features Hrithik Roshan as the leading spy against Jr. NTR. The prequel War released in 2019 was a box office blockbuster which had a record opening of Rs 50.50 crore. As the hype for the spy universe has levelled up along with the film taking a clear Pan India route, this Ayan Mukerji film acts as a possible challenger for the crown of the highest grosser of the year.

Coming to Kantara 2, the film is titled Kantara: Chapter 1 and planned as a prequel to the Rishab Shetty starrer and directorial Kannada blockbuster Kantara from the year 2022. Outside Kannada cinema, the film was a sleeper blockbuster in the Hindi market too which makes the sequel cum prequel one of the most hyped movies of the year nationwide. Kantara collected nearly Rs 360 crore India nett against a budget of just Rs 16 crore.

Further on to Coolie, the film is a much awaited gangster drama directed by the acclaimed Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is led by superstar Rajinikanth coming after Jailer and Vettaiyan, also starring an ensemble of Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, and several others. The film is set to release in the third quarter of this year.

War 2, Kantara: Chapter 1 or Coolie, which one of the upcoming theatrical epics are you waiting for in 2025 and do you think these films can challenge Chhaava at the box office? Let us know in the comments. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

