Glen Powell's First Reaction to Sydney Sweeney Dating Rumors: 'Timing is...'

Glen Powell is staying quiet about rumors linking him to Sydney Sweeney. The actor appeared on Today with Jenna & Friends on 2nd April, where host Jenna Bush Hager asked about his reunion with Sweeney at his sister Leslie’s wedding in Dallas. Powell laughed off the speculation, saying, “You know, timing is everything in this world.”

He added that his sister Leslie Powell and Sweeney are great friends and described the wedding as a fun celebration. “The Powells know how to crank it up!” he said while talking about the family event. Powell played a key role in the wedding, serving as a groomsman and “master of the ceremony,” where he gave a speech.

Days before the wedding, Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney were seen dining with friends at Joe Leo Fine Tex Mex in Dallas. Their appearance together raised further questions about their relationship, especially since Sweeney recently ended her engagement with fiancé Jonathan Davino.

However, Glen Powell’s mother, Cyndy, denied any romantic connection between the two. Speaking to the Daily Mail, she said, “They’re definitely not together. [There is] nothing going on behind closed doors.” She stated that the entire Powell family, including Leslie, became close with Sweeney while Powell and the actress were filming Anyone But You in Australia.

“We love Sydney. We’ve considered her just a really, really good friend,” Cyndy said. She also clarified that Sweeney had RSVP’d to the wedding a long time ago and attended with her best friend as her plus-one.

Sweeney and Powell first sparked dating rumors while promoting their 2023 romantic comedy, Anyone But You. Their close friendship and playful chemistry fueled speculation, but both stars have repeatedly insisted they are just friends.

In an interview with Variety last year, Sweeney dismissed the dating rumors, saying that she and Powell did not pay attention to the rumors. She said that they had fun together, respected each other, and simply enjoyed giving fans what they wanted.

Sweeney attended the wedding just weeks after ending her engagement to Davino. A source told PEOPLE that she wanted to focus on her career and felt overwhelmed by the idea of settling down. The insider added that she was exactly where she wanted to be, excited about her projects, and prioritizing work over personal commitments.

