Box Office Comparison: Sikandar vs Tiger 3; Which is a better performer based on the first four days? We analyze

Sikandar, which is one of the biggest movies of 2025, hasn't met its expectations in the first week. Though, Salman Khan's latest action drama has performed better than his last Eid release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. However, it is far behind Tiger 3's net business. Let's compare the performances of Sikandar and Tiger 3 based on their respective four-day earnings.

Comparing Sikandar and Tiger 3 Based On Their 4-Day Net Collections

Sikandar hit the screens on March 30, 2025. Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer earned Rs 70.5 crore in the opening weekend followed by Rs 9 crore on Day 4. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the business of the new release stood at Rs 79.5 crore in four days.

Meanwhile, Tiger 3 arrived on November 12, 2023. Headlined by Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the action thriller collected Rs 137.75 crore. On Day 4, Maneesh Sharma's helmer fetched Rs 19.75 crore, bringing its four day business to Rs 157.5 crore net in India.

Sikandar vs Tiger 3: Here's How Much These Films Earned In Four Days

Days Sikandar Tiger 3 Day 1 Rs 25 crore Rs 40.25 crore Day 2 Rs 27 crore Rs 56 crore Day 3 Rs 18.5 crore Rs 41.5 crore Day 4 Rs 9 crore Rs 19.75 crore Total Rs 79.5 crore Rs 157.5 crore

Decoding Which Film Is A Better Performer?

Going by the aforementioned list, Tiger 3 was still a way bettter performer than Sikandar at the box office. Backed under the banner of Yash Raj Films, Aditya Chopra's production netted Rs 260.25 crore in its full run. Sikandar is expected to touch Rs 200 crore in its final run. However, as per the average performance of AR Murugadoss' directorial in the first week, it seems difficult to happen.

This is to note that both movies were released on Sunday. While Sajid Nadiadwala's production arrived on Eid, the YRF venture was a Diwali release. Tiger 3 utilized the holiday benefit and also had a sequel factor attached to it unlike Sikandar. The 2023 release was a circumsequel to Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question

