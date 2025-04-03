Fire Force Season 3 Episode 1: Obi Gets Arrested; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream and More

Fire Force Season 2 began soon after the battle with the Evangelist, as Company 8 resumed daily operations. Shinra encountered a sentient Infernal and later met Captain Hague, who has used the Adolla Link. Meanwhile, Inca Kasugatani joined the White Clad after Shinra’s failed attempt to rescue her.

Investigating the Great Cataclysm, Company 8 discovered Amaterasu’s dark secret. Joker and Benimaru infiltrated the Holy Sol Temple, uncovering Raffles I’s deception. The White Clad increased the intensity of their attacks, targeting Fire Force captains. The season ended with Hague’s assassination and a looming war against Tokyo.

Fire Force Season 3 Episode 1 will begin with Obi presenting Company 8’s achievements to the Tokyo Fire Department. During the meeting, Imperial soldiers will suddenly arrest him, with the White Clad shockingly present. Meanwhile, Shinra and his allies will briefly enjoy peace before an alarm signals new danger.

The episode’s preview images show Haumea, Charon, Sho, and Inca at the Holy Sol Temple, hinting at an alliance with the Empire. Shinra is also seen demonstrating his flames, and Arthur is wielding Excalibur as the conflict against the White Clad appears to escalate.

Fire Force Season 3 Episode 1 is set to release on Friday, April 4, 2025, at 10:23 pm. The series will debut in Japan across multiple channels, including MBS, TBS, BS-TBS, and CBC. It will air first on MBS, TBS, and CBC at 1:53 am JST, followed by BS-TBS at 2:30 amJST.

After the TV broadcast, the show will be available exclusively on Netflix in Japan. Crunchyroll has not yet confirmed the international release time, but is confirmed to be streaming the series across multiple regions.

