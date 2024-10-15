One Piece Anime Hiatus: Everything You Need To Know

The One Piece anime has paused at a critical moment, leaving Monkey D. Garp’s life in danger. The show is in the Egghead Arc, part of the Final Saga, setting up the story’s conclusion. After Episode 1122, the anime has entered a hiatus, with new episodes expected in April 2025.

Recent episodes focused on Garp’s mission to rescue Koby from Blackbeard. Though Koby was saved, Garp faces a much tougher situation. His fight on Beehive Island began with him showing great strength but quickly worsened. More pirates joined the battle, and Garp confronted Kuzan, a former Marine admiral, who could match his power. In a decisive moment, Garp blocked a fatal blow meant for Koby, taking a serious wound.

Despite being stabbed in the stomach, Garp continued fighting. He used his last bit of strength to help Koby and the remaining Marines escape, ordering them to leave without him. As Garp is left bleeding out, Blackbeard’s crew surrounds him. The last scene shows Garp laughing as they prepare to attack. The narrator says Garp disappears on Beehive Island, leaving his fate uncertain.

The hiatus adds to the suspense, as fans now must wait until April 2025 to learn Garp’s fate. Toei Animation has described this break as a “charging period” to prepare for the anime’s return. Fans are left wondering whether Garp survived the fight or if this marks the end for the legendary Marine.

With the One Piece anime on hold, the Egghead Arc’s climax remains unresolved. Garp’s uncertain fate has become a major point of tension, and it will be months before the story continues. The long wait builds anticipation for what comes next in the series’ final saga, especially with Garp’s life on the line.

