One Piece Episode 1099: Here are Spoilers From Manga About Luffy Vs CP0

One Piece Episode 1099 will likely begin with Lucci, Kaku, Stussy, and their troops arriving in Fabriophase, marveling at the futuristic island. Their unique appearance and sudden arrival confuse the locals, who observe the destruction caused by two Sea Beasts. Meanwhile, Pythagoras informs Shaka of CP0's invasion of Egghead, prompting panic among Usopp and Nami. Witnessing CP0's willingness to sacrifice their ship, Shaka orders an evacuation and prepares for battle.

In the scrapyard, Vegapunk requests Luffy's assistance in leaving the island due to CP0's threat. Despite Luffy's initial surprise at Vegapunk's strange head, he agrees to help. Vegapunk expresses gratitude and instructs them to bring Bonney to safety before teleporting away.

CP0 encounters Vegapunk's holographic defenses, leading to frustration among the agents. Stussy reveals the holograms' nature, irritating her companions. Kaku's attempt to bypass the Frontier Dome results in a laser blast, much to Lucci's and Kaku's chagrin.

As Atlas confronts CP0, Lucci transforms into his hybrid form and delivers a devastating blow, prompting a mass evacuation. Luffy arrives with the Straw Hat Pirates, and a tense standoff ensues between him and Lucci. Recognizing Luffy as an Emperor, Kaku advises against engaging him without permission. Instead, Lucci opts to report Luffy's presence to headquarters.

After leaving Bonney in Jinbe's care, Luffy tends to the injured Atlas, urging Chopper to help. Lucci warns Luffy to stay out of Government affairs, but Luffy defends Atlas, emphasizing her kindness. At Marine Headquarters, Sakazuki learns of the Straw Hat Pirates' presence on Egghead and suspects Vegapunk's involvement. He orders Kizaru to intervene and instructs Lucci not to engage Luffy. However, Lucci, fearful of Luffy's power, defies orders and initiates a fight.

As Luffy and Lucci battle in their awakened states, Vegapunk appears and discusses Luffy's new form, likening it to an ancient god, the Sun God Nika. He explains the concept of Devil Fruits as manifestations of desires and shares his theory on their nature, leaving the Straw Hat crew astonished.

Amidst the chaos, Sentomaru arrives and questions Vegapunk's intentions. Vegapunk reveals CP0's true purpose and asks for assistance in driving them away. Reminded of Vegapunk's past kindness, Sentomaru agrees to fight back against CP0.

Luffy employs a new attack against Lucci, while Sentomaru guides the Straw Hats to safety. Chopper and Jinbe marvel at the Seraphim's capabilities, realizing the former Warlords of the Sea were cloned. Luffy reaffirms his commitment to escorting Vegapunk off the island as Lucci targets Sentomaru, aiming to seize control of the Seraphim.

