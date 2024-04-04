Onmyoji 0 Live-Action Film: New Trailer OUT; Cast Updates, Plot & More To Know

Megumi Ogata, who voiced Shinji Ikari in the iconic anime series Neon Genesis Evangelion, posted on her X (Formerly Twitter) account that she is the narrator for a special trailer for the upcoming Onmyoji 0 live action film. She also urged the audience to check out the new trailer and the movie, which is coming out this April.

Onmyoji 0 movie release date, cast details, and more

The new trailer that was narrated by Ogata showed off the abilities of a young Onmyoji called Abe no Seimei (Kento Yamazaki). The visual effects in the trailer were created by Shirogumi, who is known for his work in Godzilla Minus One. The trailer mainly highlighted the four main abilities of the young Onmyiji, cutting through space, sealing the spells of the enemies, making a spiritual barrier, and summoning mysterious and formidable forces.

The role of Abe no Seimei will be played by Kento Yamazaki. Other than him, cast members for the upcoming film include, Shota Sometani as Minamoto no Hiromasa, Nao as Queen Yoshiko, Masanobu Ando as Tachibana no Yasuie, Rihito Itagaki as Emperor, Jun Sonomura as Kamono Tadayuki, Kazuki Kitamura as Koremune no Korekuni, and Kaoru Kobayashi as Fujiwara no Yoshisuke. The film is coming out in Japan on 19th April, 2024, Friday.

The premise of Onmyoji 0

The Onmyoji 0 movie is inspired by a series of Historical Fantasy novels of the same name by author Baku Yumemakura. The protagonist of these novels is Abe no Seimei, who is a strong sorcerer or Onmyoji, who practices the ancient cosmological art of Onmyodo in Heian Period Japan. A manga adaptation for the novel series was illustrated by Reiko Okano and in 2023, an anime adaptation started to air on Netflix.

The Onmyoji 0 live-action film is set to focus on Abe no Seimei, who is a young sorcerer in an Onmyoryo school which teaches its students the art of Onmyodo and raises them to be Onmyoji. Seimei, despite being the brightest student in the academy with the most potential, has no interest in becoming an Onmyoji. However, when he is asked by nobleman Minamoto no Hiromasa to solve a strange, supernatural phenomenon plaguing Yoshiko, who is a royal family member, the two of them get caught up in the mystery they are trying to unravel.

