Krishna Mohini, the latest offering from Colors' TV revolves around a never-heard-before story. It can be assumed that the show will revolve around the identity crisis that people face. The show premiered last night and had a great impact on the viewers.

Pinkvilla contacted Debattama and in a brief interview, the talented actress spoke about the reason behind taking up the show and more. She revealed that strong subjects and powerful roles attract her.

Debattama Saha on relating to Krishna's character

When asked what made her sign the show, Debattama Saha said that she loved the story of the show and the fact that the concept is unique and not discussed yet on Indian Television made her associate herself with the show. She said, "I love playing powerful roles and the parts where my character takes a stand for the right."

Take a look at the recent promo of Krishna Mohini here:

Debattama added, "The show is based on an issue that is so relevant in today's time. I can't reveal much, but something similar had happened in my real life and I had supported my friend; thus I can relate to Krishna on many levels." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Debattama Saha on bonding with the cast members of Krishna Mohini

When asked about already strong bonds being formed between the cast members, The Shehzada actress confessed not knowing exactly when it happened.

Advertisement

She stated that most of the cast members are young and thus they vibe. She added, "The older cast is also cool enough to vibe with us and thus we all connected brilliantly. We eat our meals together. We rehearse before making reels and spend a lot of time on the sets. The best part is that even if there's an issue, we try to resolve it by speaking about it. I love this because I'm also very blunt. It is a great experience working with the team."

Krishna Mohini features actors like Debattama Saha, Fahmaan Khan, Ketaki Kulkarni, and Naveen Saini among others.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Fahmaan Khan on viral picture with Krishna Mohini's Debattama Saha: 'It was from a different show'