A Few Moments of Cheers Anime Movie: New Trailer OUT; Release Date, Cast, Staff & More to Know

Bandai Namco Filmworks has new updates for the fans who love the world of anime movies. A Few Moments of Cheers Anime Movie has major updates for the updates for the fans anticipating its release. The trailer and more details are out in the public domain. Without taking much of your time, here is all you need to know about the new one.

A Few Moments of Cheers Anime Movie: New Trailer OUT

As described in Anime News Network, 'The film's story begins when a high schooler who makes music videos meets a teacher who has given up on music. Amateur music video creator Asaya Kanata sees teacher and musician Yu Orie busking on the street, and decides to make a music video of her music.'

These are similar themes that can be noticed in the trailer as well. You can check out the latest trailer released by the makers right here:

Cast & Staff Updates

Here's the list of cast and staff members for the movie A Few Moments of Cheers:

Cast:

Natsuki Hanae as Asaya Kanata

Mariya Ise as Yu Orie

Yūma Uchida as Daisuke Tonosaki

Fūka Izumi as Emi Nakagawa

Kei Sugawara (singer-songwriter, providing the singing voice for a character)

Staff:

Screenwriter: Jukki Hanada

Sound Director: Noriyoshi Konuma

Music: Tomoyuki Kono

Music Video Production Group: Hurray! Director: POPREQ Assistant Director: Ohajiki Art Designer: Magotsuki

Collaborator: 100Studio

Composer of Songs: Vivi

A Few Moments of Cheers Anime Movie: Release Date

The anime movie A Few Moments of Cheers will come out and have its first showing on June 14, 2024, in theatres in Japan. So, mark your calendar for June 14th if you want to catch the premiere! All updates will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel like this.

