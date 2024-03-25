Strawberry Prince Music Group Gets Its Own Anime Movie; All We Know So Far

Fans of the beloved boy band Strawberry Prince will be surprised to know that their favorite boy band is getting their own anime. It has been announced that the group will be making their anime debut this summer with their very own film. Titled 'Gekijōban SutoPuri Hajimari no Monogatari: Strawberry School Festival!!!!' (STPR Origin Story the Movie: Strawberry School Festival!!!!), this animated feature promises to delve into the origins of the group. Here is all you need to know about the anime to come.

Strawberry Prince Music Group's Anime Cast

What sets this anime film apart is that the members of Strawberry Prince will not only be the subject of the story but will also lend their voices to the characters. This means that fans can look forward to hearing their favorite band members bring the animated versions of themselves to life on the screen.

Nanamori, the group's leader, takes on the role of chief production supervisor and planning producer for the anime, bringing his entertainment expertise to the table. Masato Kashiwabara, known off-stage, contributes to the original story, ensuring that the film stays true to the essence of Strawberry Prince.

Directed by Naoki Matsuura and animated by LIDEN FILMS, known for their work on various anime projects, the film boasts a talented team behind the scenes. Chika Suzumura handles the scriptwriting duties, while Yumi Nakamura designs the characters, promising a visually stunning experience for viewers.

Behind the scenes, Takahiro Yoneda takes charge as the art director, ensuring that every scene is visually captivating. STPR Records is responsible for producing the music, guaranteeing that fans will be treated to the signature sound of Strawberry Prince throughout the film.

Bushiroad Move will be handling distribution, while STPR Studio oversees the production process, ensuring that everything runs smoothly from start to finish.

More about Strawberry Prince Music Group

Strawberry Prince first captured hearts in 2016 with their charming performances and quickly rose to fame with their online videos. Since then, they have expanded their reach with a smartphone game and nationwide concert tours, culminating in a memorable appearance on Kōhaku Uta Gassen, Japan's prestigious music television program.

Not content with just dominating the music scene, Strawberry Prince has also made waves in the world of anime, providing theme songs for popular series such as Yo-kai Gakuen Y: N to no Sōgū and Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress, as well as lending their voices to characters in Yo-kai Gakuen.

