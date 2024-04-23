That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime The Ways of Monster Nation Manga Ends Eying Author's Poor Health

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime The Ways of Monster Nation Manga has new update for the fans who have been waiting for the newer chapters. Here is all you need to know about the latest update. READ.

By Anushka Solanki
Published on Apr 23, 2024  |  06:53 PM IST |  492
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime The Ways of Monster Nation Manga [Image Via Amazon]

As the third season of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime airs, another one of the side ventures has made its departure from the screens. A major update from the creators for TenSura revealed this week that That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime The Ways of Monster spin-off manga would not be continuing serialization any longer. Here is all we know about this update so far.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime The Ways of Monster Nation Spin-off Manga Discontinued

The news comes from the official Twitter, now X, account for Micro Magazine's Comic Ride magazine, confirming that That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: The Ways of Monster Nation spinoff manga will not be releasing any more chapters. 

The reason behind this sudden discontinuation is revealed to be the deteriorating health conditions of author Shō Okagiri. However, the details of his health issues were not revealed in the small piece of update. 

The company also mentioned that they had been trying to resume the publication of the manga since 2022. However, it now seems that they cannot hope to bring it back.

What is That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: The Ways of Monster Nation About? 

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: The Ways of Monster Nation tells the story of the Jura-Tempest Federation. The events start when this organization gets recognition all over the world, and people come to meet with the residents of this world. And now, the leaders of Tempest decide that it is time to showcase the wonders of their world to the outsiders. A guidebook is commissioned in order to do so. 

A local rabbitfolk girl is chosen to prepare the final guidebook. And thus begins the story of her adventures into the world of exploration. There are a total of eight volumes of this spin-off. 

Finally, we will be sure to update this section with more intel as it comes. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates like this. 

Credits: Anime News Network
Latest Articles