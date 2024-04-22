That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Complete Release Schedule; Streaming Details & More

In the space of isekai anime, TenSura continues to sit at the top spot in terms of popularity and acclaim. The third season of the series was one of the most anticipated releases of 2024. And now that the series is on air, fans are looking for a release schedule and how to navigate through the episode. Here is a complete schedule of the third season.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Complete Release Schedule

Here is what the entire schedule of the 25 episodes of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 is going to look like:

1. Episode 1 - April 5, 2024 - 8:30 AM [IST] /4:30 PM [PDT] /8:30 PM [BST]

2. Episode 2 - April 12, 2024 - 8:30 AM/4:30 PM/8:30 PM

3. Episode 3 - April 19, 2024 - 8:30 AM/4:30 PM/8:30 PM

4. Episode 4 - April 26, 2024 - 8:30 AM/4:30 PM/8:30 PM Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

5. Episode 5 - May 3, 2024 - 8:30 AM/4:30 PM/8:30 PM

6. Episode 6 - May 10, 2024 - 8:30 AM/4:30 PM/8:30 PM

7. Episode 7 - May 17, 2024 - 8:30 AM/4:30 PM/8:30 PM

Advertisement

8. Episode 8 - May 24, 2024 - 8:30 AM/4:30 PM/8:30 PM

9. Episode 9 - May 31, 2024 - 8:30 AM/4:30 PM/8:30 PM

10. Episode 10 - June 7, 2024 - 8:30 AM/4:30 PM/8:30 PM

11. Episode 11 - June 14, 2024 - 8:30 AM/4:30 PM/8:30 PM

12. Episode 12 - June 21, 2024 - 8:30 AM/4:30 PM/8:30 PM

Break

13. Episode 13 - July 5, 2024 - 8:30 AM/4:30 PM/8:30 PM

14. Episode 14 - July 12, 2024 - 8:30 AM/4:30 PM/8:30 PM

15. Episode 15 - July 19, 2024 - 8:30 AM/4:30 PM/8:30 PM

16. Episode 16 - July 26, 2024 - 8:30 AM/4:30 PM/8:30 PM

17. Episode 17 - August 2, 2024 - 8:30 AM/4:30 PM/8:30 PM

18. Episode 18 - August 9, 2024 - 8:30 AM/4:30 PM/8:30 PM

19. Episode 19 - August 16, 2024 - 8:30 AM/4:30 PM/8:30 PM

20. Episode 20 - August 23, 2024 - 8:30 AM/4:30 PM/8:30 PM

21. Episode 21 - August 30, 2024 - 8:30 AM/4:30 PM/8:30 PM

22. Episode 22 - September 6, 2024 - 8:30 AM/4:30 PM/8:30 PM

23. Episode 23 - September 13, 2024 - 8:30 AM/4:30 PM/8:30 PM

24. Episode 24 - September 20, 2024 - 8:30 AM/4:30 PM/8:30 PM

What is Season 3 About?

As per the synopsis of the season, fans know that this outing will take a look at Rimuru taking over his position as the Demon Lord. The first course of action in his leadership is to expand. his domain to the Great Forest of Jura. With this, the story not only takes a shift from action, but it will delve into the political challenges ahead of the protagonist.

It will be interesting to see how these challenges translate to the screens.

The release dates provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

At last, all the relevant updates will be added to this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel like this.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Demon Slayer Voice Actor Natsuki Hanae Greets Indian Fans In Hindi At Mumbai Comic Con 2024; See HERE