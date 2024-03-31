The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3 Episode 1: Release Date, Where to Watch, Time & More To Know

As anticipation builds among fans, The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3 is set to make its highly awaited debut. After a three-year hiatus since the second season, viewers are eager to witness the return of their beloved characters. Here's everything you need to know about the release schedule of Episode 1.

Studio and Cast Updates

Studio 8bit returns to animate The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3, ensuring continuity in visual style and quality. While much of the cast reprise their roles from previous seasons, new additions include Minoru Kudou voiced by Kikunosuke Toya, Takuma Shippou voiced by Tatsumaru Tachibana, and Retsu Kudou voiced by Hochu Otsuka. The opening theme, 'Shouted Serenade,' sets the tone for another thrilling installment of the series.

With its unique blend of magic, action, and intrigue, The Irregular at Magic High School continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

What to Expect from Season 3?

The third season of The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3 will take up the story from Double Seven Arc of the manga. In this particular storyline, the events take place in April of 2096. Here, despite past challenges, siblings Shiba Tatsuya and Miyuki enter their second year.

Tatsuya's achievements lead to the creation of a new Magical Engineering Course for him. As acting Vice President of the student council, he hopes for a peaceful school year with Miyuki. However, chaos ensues when three new students from prestigious families disrupt their plans as unruly first years.

