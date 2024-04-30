Shabana Azmi's 50-year cinematic journey to be celebrated at New York Indian Film Festival; her film Fire to have special screening

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi is one of the most loved celebrities and has been in this industry for five decades. To glorify her career, the New York Indian Film Festival is going to celebrate her 50-year cinematic journey.

According to a report, Shabana Azmi's 1996 film Fire will be having a screening at the festival.

As per a report from PTI, Shabana Azmi's 50-year cinematic career will be celebrated at the 24th edition of the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF) next month. The festival will commemorate her five decades in Indian and international cinema with a special screening of her 1996 film Fire.

Meanwhile, the festival will run from May 31 to June 2. It will showcase 49 narratives, documentaries, and short films featuring prominent actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Naseeruddin Shah.

This year's New York Indian Film Festival will feature films in 12 Indian languages, reflecting the depth and range of contemporary Indian cinema.

Shabana Azmi's filmography

The 73-year-old actress won five National Film Awards for Best Actress. The Government of India honored her with the Padma Shri in 1998 and the Padma Bhushan in 2012.

Her debut film was Shyam Benegal's directorial debut Ankur (1974). Some of her notable films are Shyam Benegal's Nishant (1975), Junoon (1978), Susman (1978), and Antarnaad (1992); Satyajit Ray's Shatranj Ke Khilari (The Chess Players); Mrinal Sen's Khandhar, Genesis, Ek Din Achanak; Saeed Mirza's Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai; Sai Paranjpye's Sparsh and Disha; Gautam Ghose's Paar; Aparna Sen's Picnic and Sati; Mahesh Bhatt's Arth; and Vinay Shukla's Godmother.

Her other films include Manmohan Desai's Amar Akbar Anthony, Parvarish, and Prakash Mehra's Jwalamukhi. She also starred in Hollywood productions such as John Schlesinger's Madame Sousatzka (1988) and Roland Joffe's City of Joy (1992).

Shabana Azmi reviews Vidya Balan's Do Aur Do Pyaar

A paparazzo shared a rating post for the film Do Aur Do Pyaar. Under the post, Shabana Azmi commented, “I loved the film. Direction is very good by Shirsha Guha Thakurta. But finally, it is the actors who make the film Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi are excellent. Vidya is easily the best actor we have today and Pratik is such a versatile actor. Sendhil Ramamurthy and Ileana Dcruz are convincing. Atul Kasbekar.”

