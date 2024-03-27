The Witch And The Beast Episode 11: Release Date, Streaming Details, Expected Plot And More

Guideau finally encounters the main culprit behind her curse, Angela. Unfortunately, she could not pursue her due to certain circumstances, and now anticipation is building for the release of The Witch and the Beast Episode 11. Keep reading to learn more about the upcoming episode’s release date, where to stream it, the expected plot, and a recap of the previous episode.

The Witch and the Beast Episode 11: Release date and streaming details

The Witch and the Beast Episode 11 will premiere on March 29, 2024, at 1:28 am JST on TBS and BS11 channels in Japan. After its broadcast, viewers in countries worldwide on Crunchyroll and other streaming platforms like Bilbili Global, iQIYI, and Aniplus Asia in select regions.

Expected plot in The Witch and the Beast Episode 11

The Witch and the Beast Episode 11 will be titled Eloquence and Silence: Opening Act and will likely adapt Chapters 25 to 28 of Kosuke Satake's manga series of the same name. The episode will begin the Eloquence and Silence mini-arc, exploring Ashaf's first encounter with Guideau and shedding light on their backstory.

Additionally, viewers can anticipate the introduction of a new character in the upcoming The Witch and the Beast Episode 11, bringing fresh dynamics that will set the stage for the Eloquence and Silence mini-arc.

The Witch and the Beast Episode 10 recap

Titled Origin Witch, The Witch and the Beast Episode 10 started with Ashaf leading Helga to the Corridors, a secretive place linked to the Order of Magical Resonance. Guideau, however, is barred from entry due to her refusal to sign a magical contract for confidentiality. Despite her injuries and their rural setting, Ashaf hopes she'll comply.

Their tranquility is disrupted when local children claim to have seen a witch, prompting Guideau's swift intervention. She threatens the children to reveal the alleged witch's whereabouts. They lead her to an herbalist's house, where Guideau bursts in, only to realize the woman isn't a witch.

Meanwhile, Ashaf receives a foreboding black letter, signaling the presence of a witch nearby. He hurriedly leaves, leaving Helga behind. Elsewhere, an Executioner-like figure emerges, effortlessly vanishing the townsfolk.

Guideau encounters this Executioner, who restores her senses and demands information about his missing brother and Forbidden Instrument. Another child, seeking Guideau's help, appears. Meanwhile, Ashaf informs Helga of Angela's presence, the witch responsible for Guideau's curse.

Angela confronts Guideau, manipulating her emotions. Guideau attempts to attack Angela despite their tense encounter, but the witch's defenses prevail. Later, Ashaf and Helga find Guideau unconscious alongside a deceased Executioner, revealing Angela's terrifying power.

Ashaf reveals Angela's true identity as an Origin Witch, renowned for her immense power and longevity. The following day, tensions rise between Ashaf and Guideau, leading to a heated exchange. Ashaf defends his actions as necessary for Guideau's mission, reflecting on their shared history.

