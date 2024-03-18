Too Many Losing Heroines! Teaser: Premiere Window, Voice Cast, Ending Song And More

A TV anime adaptation of the popular light novels series, Too Many Losing Heroines! was announced back in December of 2023 by Aniplex. Written by Takibi Amamori and illustrated by Imigimuru, the series has an interesting plot which fans are excited to see on screen. The first promotional teaser video of the anime just came out with further details about the release, the cast and much more.

Too Many Losing Heroines! Release date, cast, and other details

The promotional teaser for the Too Many Losing Heroines! anime revealed that the show will start streaming some time in July of 2024, but did not reveal a concrete release date. The anime will be produced by A-1 pictures and has a very talented production team working behind the scenes. Shōtarō Kitamura is directing the upcoming anime with Masahiro Yokotani overlooking the scripts. Tetsuya Kawakami is the character designer of the show while Yū Saitō is joining as a sub-character designer.

The main animators of the series are Mirai Hirashima, Akane Takeda, and Takumitsu Miura. The sound director of the anime is Kōhei Yoshida with Kana Utatane composing the music. The ending theme song of the anime was also featured in the teaser, titled LOVE2000 the song was sung by Yanami’s voice actor Hikaru Tohno.

Other than production details, the main cast of the upcoming series was also announced in the teaser. The anime will star Shūichirō Umeda in the role of the male protagonist Kazuhiro Nukumizu. While Hikaru Tohno will voice Anna Yanami, Shion Wakayama will voice Remon Yakishio, and Momoka Tersawa will voice Chika Komari. The official X (formerly Twitter) of the anime also released a first look visual of the three characters Anna Yanami, Remon Yakishio, and Chika Komari.

Possible plot of Too Many Losing Heroines!

The Too Many Losing Heroines! light novel series, written by Takibi Amamori and illustrated by Imigimuru, started back in 2021, with the first volume coming out in July of the same year. As of December 2023, a total of six volumes of the light novel have come out. The story also got adapted into a manga in 2022, which was illustrated by Itachi, and it started serializing on the MangaONE app and Shogakukan’s Ura Sunday website.

The teaser of the anime revealed very little of the plot, but the light novel series focuses on a loner school boy named Nukumizu Kazuhiko, whose life changed the day he witnessed a very popular girl named Anna Yanami get rejected by her childhood friend and crush after she confessed. After that he starts noticing that a lot of the popular girls around him are getting rejected by the people they like and friend-zoned. Kazuhiko’s life slowly gets entangled with these girls’ relationship dramas as he tries to help them overcome the rejections.

The plot of the novel is very interesting, which is why fans and non-fans alike are so excited for it to be adapted into an anime. Seven Seas has also acquired the license for both the light novel series and the manga of Too Many Losing Heroines! English translations. The English version of the light novel will come out on 13th August, while the manga adaptation will come out on 20th August.