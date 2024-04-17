Vampire Dormitory Episode 3: Release Date, How To Watch, Expected Plot And More

The article contains spoilers for Vampire Dormitory anime.

Vampire Dormitory is shaping up to be an exciting anime with a unique plot. With its two central characters being a girl who is crossdressing as a boy and a vampire, the anime is catching some eyes with its beautiful animation and funny storyline.

The second episode of Vampire Dormitory focuses on Mito, who has started to live with the vampire Ruka in the dormitory of Hijirigaoka Boys’ Academy. It also showed us that shebegand to work at the same place as Ruka, where she met some other characters. Here is what you need to know about the next episode.

Vampire Dormitory episode 3 release date, streaming details, and more

The third episode of the Vampire Dormitory anime will air on Sunday, 21 April 2024, at 11:30 p.m. JST. Depending on time differences, the episode will be available in other countries at different times. The episode will air in Japan on channels such as Tokyo-MX and AT-X. However, for international fans, the subbed version of the episode will be available on Crunchyroll.

Vampire Dormitory episode 3 will probably continue to show us the two main characters, Ruka and Mito, slowly getting more accustomed to each other's presence in their lives. We might also see Ruka slowly coming close to the realization that Mito is actually a girl.

In the previous episode, we saw Mito interacting with other people, such as Ren, in her new workplace with Ruka. Ren also seemed very interested in her life and arrangement with Ruka, which might develop into a plot point later.

Vampire Dormitory episode 2 recap

The second episode of Vampire Dormitory was titled Pretty Boy is Targeted and opened with Miko waking up in Ruka’s bedroom at the academy dormitories. Even though she was shocked at Ruka sleeping beside her and screamed, Ruka did not really pay her any mind and instead sucked her blood. Mito also received her Hijirigaoka Boys’ Academy uniform from Komori and will start school there with Ruka.

She meets another character called Ren and finds him interesting. They are shown staring at each other for some time. She later joined Ruka as a worker in a cafe, and she saw her classmates working at the same cafe, including Takara and Juri. She got along well with Takara, but Juri did not seem to like her. The latter asked Mito what she was planning, which startled her, and she ended up knocking into a pan that almost fell on her. But luckily, Ruka made a sudden entry and saved her.

She also met Ren in the same cafe, and they started to get to know each other. After that, when all of them were training for judo, Ren saw Ruka’s bite mark on Mito’s shoulder and asked her why she was with a vampire. He said vampires were dead, and Mito called back to him instead. Later, the two apologized to each other, with Ren promising Mito that he would save her from any danger. Unbeknownst to them, Ruka heard their entire interaction.

