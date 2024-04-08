Vampire Dormitory Episode 2: Release Date, How To Watch, Expected Plot And More

Vampire Dormitory episode 2 is set to premiere on April 14, 2024, at 11:30 pm Japanese Standard Time. The series will be aired on Japanese TV channels like AT-X and Tokyo MX. For international fans, it can be streamed on Crunchyroll. The first episode follows Mito, who gets fired from his first job and meets Ruka, who appoints him as his slave to make his blood tastier.

Vampire Dormitory is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Ema Tōyama. It began serialization in Kodansha's shōjo manga magazine Nakayoshi in November 2018.

The television series adaptation was announced on October 30, 2023. It is animated by Studio Blanc and directed by Nobuyoshi Nagayama, with scripts written by Touko Machida, and character designs handled by Naomi Tsuruta. It premiered on April 7, 2024. The opening theme song is Sugar Blood Kiss performed by Fantastics, while the ending theme song is Mata Ashita performed by Every Little Thing. Crunchyroll licensed the series.

Vampire Dormitory episode 2 release date and where to watch

Vampire Dormitory episode 2 will be released at 11:30 pm JST on April 14, 2024. The airing timings of this episode will be different according to the time zones.

Pacific Daylight Time Sunday April 14, 2024 - 7:30 am

Eastern Daylight Time Sunday April 14, 2024 - 10:30 am

British Summer Time Sunday April 14, 2024 -!3:30 pm

Central European Summer Time Sunday April 14, 2024 - 4:30 pm

Indian Standard Time Sunday April 14, 2024 - 8:00 pm

Philippine Time Sunday April 14, 2024 - 10:30 pm

Japanese Standard Time Sunday April 14, 2024 - 11:30 pm

Australian Central Time Monday April 15, 2024 - 12:00 am

Vampire Dormitory episode 2 and the entire anime series are available for international fans to stream on Crunchyroll, airing 30 minutes after Japan's release. The episode will be available with English subtitles, and no other streaming website has announced its airing.

Episode 1 recap and what to expect from episode 2

Vampire Dormitory episode 1 begins with a teaser of the upcoming episode, where Mito, the protagonist, is saved by Ruka, a vampire. The episode then shifts to a palace where the next vampire leader is elected. The people declare that only someone with a lover can be elected as the next vampire leader.

In the human world, Mito is fired from his job due to the owner seeing him sleeping in a ship. Mito explains that he had no place to live and is fired. As he roams, he remembers his harsh past, where he was tossed around between relatives and left alone after his parents' death.

The employee licks his blood and declares it is disgusting. Mito and this new employee have a brief discussion after which Mito leaves. Ruka is then told by the owner that the reason behind Mito's disgusting blood is that he is not loved by anyone.

After Mito exists, the teaser at the start of the episode gets repeated, and Mito faints after that.When he wakes up, he is in the boy's dormitory of the school where Ruka studies. Ruka announces that he is taking Mito in as his slave and will make him fall in love with himself and make his blood tastier. As Mito is pushed to the bathroom, he is revealed to a woman.

The first episode of Vampire Dormitory adapted only the first chapter of the manga series and fans can expect the series to continue this trend throughout the series because each chapter is longer than a regular manga series.

The first chapter also reveals Mito's real identity as a woman so it will be interesting to see how she survives in a dormitory full of grown-up boys. Moreover, it might become a challenge for Ruka to protect his slave from the clutches of other vampires now that Mito is officially his roommate in the dormitory.

