Apink’s Eunji has been confirmed to sing the Part 5 OST titled Stay for the ongoing K-drama Miss Night and Day. The artist is playing the lead character in the K-drama, which premiered on June 15, 2024. The plot of the show follows a woman who suddenly happens to switch her body at night to a middle-aged woman from a girl in her 20s.

Apink's Eunji is set to sing OST track for Miss Night and Day

On July 13, 2024, the production team of the K-drama announced that Apink’s Eunji will be singing one of the OSTs. Titled Stay, the song is described as expressing the strong feelings between the lead couple. Lee Mi Jin wishes to stay by Gye Ji Ung’s side, despite having secrets of her own that she is unable to reveal. The track is scheduled to be released on July 13 at 6 PM KST.

Apart from Lee Jung Eun and Jeong Eun Ji, the cast ensemble of the series also includes Choi Jin Hyuk, Baek Seo Hoo, Yoon Byung Hee, and more. Directed by Lee Hyeong Min, who has previously also created shows like I’m Sorry, I Love You, and Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, it is expected that the upcoming show will also have an amazing storyline with strong characters.

More about Miss Night and Day

The plot of Miss Night and Day follows a young woman, Lee Min Jin, in her 20s who is a diligent aspiring civil servant and has been appearing for exams for a long time. However, she lands no job even after trying for a long time. In contrast, Im Sol earns herself a good job with the experiences gathered by Lee Min Jin’s various part-time gigs throughout the years. The show is scheduled to be released on June 15, 2024, on the JTBC network.

Out of 16 episodes, 8 have already been released and it has been garnering steady ratings from the audience. The K-drama recorded an average nationwide rating of 8.4 percent in the last episode, and it is expected to increase with each release.

