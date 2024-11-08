Hoshi’s mother makes surprise appearance on Going SEVENTEEN, leaving Seungkwan and the members in hysterics; WATCH

In a twist that no one saw coming, Hoshi’s mother made a surprise appearance on the latest episode of GOING SEVENTEEN, leaving the SEVENTEEN members, and especially Seungkwan, in fits of laughter. Known for its lighthearted chaos and unpredictable antics, the beloved web series took it to a new level during a Don’t Laugh game, where members split into teams to make each other laugh while one person holds water in their mouth. The challenge brings tons of fun to viewers, and this episode was no exception.

The game kicked off with the teams using every trick in the book to get each other to burst out laughing. While Seungkwan waited, cheeks puffed with water, Hoshi and the rest of the team plotted something extra special. Seungkwan, unaware of what was in store, stood at the ready when the big reveal happened. As the cover was dramatically pulled back, Seungkwan was greeted with an unexpected face; Hoshi’s mother! The sight of her left him in complete shock, and he couldn’t hold back, spraying water in sheer disbelief as the other members collapsed in laughter.

The entire room erupted as both teams laughed uncontrollably at Seungkwan’s reaction. Hoshi’s mother had them all captivated with her charming presence and warm smile, instantly becoming the star of the show. While Seungkwan recovered from the surprise, the boys expressed their gratitude to Hoshi’s mom, applauding her for joining in on the fun and adding a delightful twist to the episode.

The episode quickly became a fan favorite, and clips of Seungkwan’s priceless reaction and Hoshi’s mother’s warm embrace went viral, with viewers commenting on how GOING SEVENTEEN never fails to bring something fresh and unexpected. Known for mixing humor with heart, the show has long been a fan staple, and this episode perfectly showcased the bond within SEVENTEEN and the support from their families.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN is keeping busy with their fourth world tour, SEVENTEEN RIGHT HERE, in support of their thirteenth, SPILL THE FEELS, released on October 14. The group (minus Jeonghan, who is serving in the military, and Jun, who is focused on acting in China) has been lighting up stages worldwide.

