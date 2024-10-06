ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, MJ, JinJin surprise Sanha at Dusk Till Dawn in Seoul fan meeting; group reunites on stage after 2 years

ASTRO, the renowned boy group, has finally reunited on stage after more than two years. Cha Eun Woo, MJ, and Jinjin surprised Sanha at the Dusk Till Dawn fan meeting in Seoul, marking the group's first on-stage reunion since their third concert.

On October 5, 2024, Sanha hosted his highly anticipated fan meeting Dusk Till Dawn in Seoul, where he performed ASTRO’s song Better With You. As he finished the song, he was caught off guard by the unexpected appearance of his fellow group members.

Cha Eun Woo, Jinjin, and MJ surprised Sanha by embracing him from behind on stage. The four ASTRO members then shared an emotional group hug, marking a heartfelt moment for both the group and their fans. This reunion came two years after ASTRO’s The 3rd Astroad to Seoul concert.

After their emotional reunion, the members spent some time introducing themselves and chatting with the audience. Before leaving the stage, Jinjin, MJ, Cha Eun Woo, and Sanha performed ASTRO’s signature group greeting, much to the delight of their fans. The moment was emotional for both the group and the fans, who had long awaited this reunion.

Watch ASTRO members Cha Eun Woo, Jinjin, MJ, and Sanha reuniting and performing their group greeting after two years here:

ASTRO is a popular K-pop boy group formed by Fantagio. They debuted on February 23, 2016, with their first extended play Spring Up. The group originally debuted as a sextet consisting of leader Jinjin, Cha Eun Woo, MJ, Sanha, Rocky, and Moonbin. Unfortunately, Moonbin tragically passed away on April 19, 2023, and Rocky departed from the group on February 28, 2023.

Despite these changes, ASTRO continues to hold a special place in fans' hearts. On February 23, 2024, in celebration of their 8th debut anniversary, ASTRO released a surprise special digital single titled Circles.

Sanha, a popular K-pop singer and actor, recently made his highly anticipated solo debut with his first EP DUSK on August 6, 2024. The mini-album was released alongside a dark and charismatic music video for the lead track Dive, in which Sanha walks the streets at night, showcasing a mature and intense concept.

In addition to his musical achievements, Sanha has made a name for himself in the acting world. He made his acting debut in the web drama Your Playlist, starring alongside DreamNote’s Sumin. He later appeared in the romantic comedy K-drama Crazy Love.

Most recently, Sanha took on the lead role of Byeon Hyun Jae in the family romance K-drama Romance in the House, further establishing himself as a versatile entertainer in both music and acting.

