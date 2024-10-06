EXO’s Chanyeol and Punch’s Stay With Me from Goblin becomes first K-drama OST music video to surpass 500 million views

The hit OST from Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, Stay With Me by EXO’s Chanyeol and Punch has become the first OST music video ever to surpass 500 million views. The song still remains one of the most popular K-drama OSTs.

On October 6, 2024, it was revealed that the music video of EXO’s Chanyeol and Punch’s iconic original soundtrack (OST) Stay With Me from the Gong Yoo and Kim Go Eun’s Goblin at 11:40 AM KST today morning soared past 500 million views on YouTube. Thus making it the first Korean drama OST music video to achieve this feat.

Stay With Me’s music video was released on December 3, 2016, and after almost 7 years and 10 months, the music video hit the 500 million mark on YouTube. The track remains one of the most iconic OSTs to ever be released.

Just like the iconic fantasy K-drama Guardian: The Lonely and Great God also known as Goblin, Stay With Me conquered many hearts.

Watch and reminisce in the magic of Chanyeol and Punch’s Stay With Me here:

Stay With Me furthermore debuted at number one on Mnet and number 2 on Genie while hitting number 10 on the Melon charts. Chanyeol shortly after the release of the OST ranked at the top on the Melon Real Time Chart while Stay With Me topped at number 2.

Additionally, Stay With Me topped at number 3 on the Billboard US World Digital Songs and number 5 on the Spotify Global Viral 50 chart.

Chanyeol is a popular K-pop rapper, singer, songwriter, and member of the renowned boy group EXO. He has also starred in noted K-dramas like Memories of the Alhambra, Secret Queen Makers, and Missing 9. The EXO member also led movies So I Married an Anti-Fan and The Box.

Most recently, Chanyeol appeared as Koo Gi Ho in the mystery crime thriller K-drama The Frog starring Go Min Si and Kim Yoon Seok.

In other news, Chanyeol marked his solo debut on August 28, 2024, with his first mini album Black Out alongside a spellbinding music video for the lead track of the same name.

