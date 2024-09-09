ASTRO's Sanha takes Moonbin's sister and Billlie member Sua out for 26th birthday dinner; see heartwarming PICS

In a touching show of friendship and support, ASTRO’s maknae Yoon Sanha recently marked Moon Sua's 26th birthday, by taking her out for dinner, lifting her spirits after the loss of her brother, Moonbin.

Moon Sua, the Billlie member, who faced the tragic passing of Moonbin on April 19, 2023, found comfort and joy in Sanha's thoughtful gesture to commemorate her 26th birthday. Sanha, the ASTRO member, who had a close relationship with Moonbin, stepped up to offer uplifting support during this emotional time.

On September 9, Sanha took to social media to share glimpses of the celebration with fans. His post, featuring the caption “199999 Sua, happy birthday,” included several heartwarming photos that capture the essence of the celebration. In one image, Moon Sua is seen smiling brightly with her cheeks playfully smeared with frosting, holding a birthday cake in her hands. Another photo shows a bowl of warm seaweed soup, which appeared to be prepared by Sanha himself, adding a personal touch to the celebration.

Take a look at the post here;

The heartfelt gesture did not go unnoticed by netizens, who responded with a flood of warm comments. Phrases like “A younger sibling who takes care of her, how touching” and “Wishing happiness for ASTRO and Moon Sua” flooded in following Sanha’s heartwarming update. The celebration resonated with many, as it not only honored Moon Sua’s special day but also evoked cherished memories of Moonbin, who had previously performed with Sanha in the duo Moonbin & Sanha.

Following Moonbin’s untimely death, Moon Sua took two breaks from her activities to focus on her recovery, recouping from the tragic loss, supported by Sanha and the other ASTRO members. Their continuous support has been a source of comfort and strength for her during this challenging period, be it with a simple dinner outing on Parents’ Day or ASTRO members’ attendance at Billie’s concert.

In addition to his supportive role off-stage, Sanha has been paving the way for his solo career. On July 8, he was cast in a supporting role in the ongoing JTBC drama Romance in the House. Furthermore, on August 6, he made his solo debut with his mini-album Dusk, featuring the lead single Dive, marking a new chapter in his musical journey.

