Cha Eun Woo supports former ASTRO member Rocky’s new release BLANK, see HOW

Cha Eun Woo, the global star who is worldwide known for his vocals, acting, and striking visuals just hours ago took to his personal Instagram and gave a shoutout to former ASTRO member Rocky’s new release.

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo supported ex-bandmate Rocky’s latest EP BLANK in a new Instagram update

On June 30, 2024, Cha Eun Woo took to his Instagram to support former ASTRO member Rocky’s solo comeback EP BLANK. He shared a screenshot of the track Jealousy playing on Spotify from the EP BLANK to cheer his ex-bandmate. He tagged Rocky on the story and added a thumbs-up emoji signifying his support for his new solo release.

See Cha Wun Woo’s Instagram story supporting ex-ASTRO member Rocky’s new release here:

Rocky recently dropped his comeback mini album BLANK recently alongside the title track Jealousy on June 27, 2024. Rocky left ASTRO on February 28, 2023, after his contract ended with his former agency Fantagio.

In other news, Cha Eun Woo is currently on his solo encore fan concert tour called Just One 10 Minutes Mystery Elevator Encore. The fan con tour began with two sets in Japan at K-Arena Yokohama on June 29 and 30. The ASTRO member is scheduled to greet fans at the SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Seoul Korea on July 6 next.

Know more about Cha Eun Woo

Cha Eun Woo is one of the most followed and popular actors and K-pop singers around the world. He recently marked his highly anticipated solo music debut with the release of his debut EP ENTITY on February 15, 2024, alongside the lead track STAY.

Cha Eun Woo debuted as an actor with a small role in the movie My Brilliant Life in 2014. Later he debuted with ASTRO as a group member on February 23, 2016. He continued his acting endeavors while continuing his group activities.

Cha Eun Woo’s most popular K-dramas include My ID is Gangnam Beauty, A Good Day To Be a Dog, Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung, True Beauty, Top Management, and Island.

He recently led the revenge thriller K-drama Wonderful World as Kwon Seon Yul alongside the veteran actress Kim Nam Joo.

