ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo tops January boy group member brand reputation rankings; Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon follows

Check out the latest brand reputation rankings for January, where ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo and Wanna One's Park Ji Hoon have secured the top spots among boy group members.

By Pratyusha Dash
Updated on Jan 20, 2024  |  01:18 PM IST |  9.8K
Cha Eun Woo (Image Credits- MBC), Park Ji Hoon (Image Credits-KBS2)
Key Highlight
  • ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo lands on top spots in January boy group member brand reputation rankings
  • Wanna One's Park Ji Hoon, Super Junior’s Kyuhyun follow

Cha Eun Woo of ASTRO has secured the top spot in the brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members in January. The Korean Business Research Institute disclosed this month's rankings, which were calculated based on the analysis of consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 716 boy group members. The data used for the rankings was collected from December 20, 2023, to January 20, 2024.

Top 5 of January boy group member brand reputation rankings

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo maintained his position at the top of the list this month, boasting a brand reputation index of 3,346,111. This reflects a notable 4.90 percent increase in his score compared to December. In Cha Eun Woo's keyword analysis, prominent phrases included A Good Day to Be a Dog, solo album, and Wonderful World. His top-related terms encompass transform, host, and grow. Additionally, the positivity-negativity analysis unveiled an impressive score of 83.87 percent positive reactions.

Wanna One's Park Ji Hoon surged to a close second position, experiencing a remarkable 112.91 percent increase in his brand reputation index since the previous month. His total score for January reached 3,291,947. Notably, he significantly climbed from the 9th spot in December to this impressive ranking.

Super Junior's Kyuhyun ascended to the third position, securing a brand reputation index of 3,043,878. This marks a notable 74.03 percent increase in his score since December when he held the 7th spot. Highlight's Lee Gikwang made an impressive leap to fourth place, registering a remarkable 601.71 percent surge in his brand reputation index. His score for the month soared to 2,873,272.
Concluding the top five, Wanna One's Kang Daniel secured the fifth spot with a brand reputation index of 2,569,976. This reflects a notable 41.65 percent increase in his score since the previous month, when he held the 6th spot in December.

Top 30 of January boy group brand reputation rankings

  1. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
  2. Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon
  3. Super Junior’s Kyuhyun
  4. Highlight’s Lee Gikwang
  5. Wanna One’s Kang Daniel
  6. SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan
  7. TVXQ’s Yunho
  8. NU’EST and Wanna One’s Hwang Minhyun
  9. SEVENTEEN’s Jun
  10. BTS’s Jimin
  11. EXO’s Baekhyun
  12. TVXQ’s Changmin
  13. BTS’s Jungkook
  14. BTS’s Jin
  15. BTS’s V
  16. SF9’s Rowoon
  17. SHINee’s Onew
  18. SEVENTEEN’s S.Coups
  19. SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu
  20. SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo
  21. Super Junior’s Kim Heechul
  22. SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi
  23. THE BOYZ’s Eric
  24. THE BOYZ’s Hyunjae
  25. SEVENTEEN’s Joshua
  26. BTS’s RM
  27. Wanna One’s Kim Jae Hwan
  28. THE BOYZ’s Juyeon
  29. SEVENTEEN’s DK
  30. SEVENTEEN’s Woozi


ALSO READ: A Good Day to Be a Dog Ep 14 Review: Cha Eun Woo, Park Gyu Young and Lee Hyun Woo’s story ends on happy note

Credits: The Korean Business Research Institute
Latest Articles