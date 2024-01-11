A Good Day to Be a Dog Ep 14 Review: Cha Eun Woo, Park Gyu Young and Lee Hyun Woo’s story ends on happy note

In A Good Day to Be a Dog, the enchanting tale centers around the whimsical romance between Han Hae Na (Park Gyu Young) and Jin Seo Won (Cha Eun Woo). Hae Na discovers herself under a strange curse that transforms her into a dog with just one kiss, leading her into an extraordinary love adventure. Meanwhile, Jin Seo Won, the only one with the ability to break the curse, lives with a fear of dogs stemming from an unknown childhood trauma.

A Good Day to Be a Dog episode 14 recap

In the finale episode of A Good Day to Be a Dog, we observe Lee Bo Gyeom (Lee Hyun Woo) halting the attack he was carrying out on Han Hae Na (Park Gyu Young) and Jin Seo Won (Cha Eun Woo). Hae Na regains her memories as well. The series then fast-forwards to one year in the future. Bo Gyeom, along with the Vice Principal, has left the school, and Hae Na and Seo Won are still in a relationship. Hae Na meticulously plans for Seo Won's upcoming birthday.

Choi Woo Taek (Choi Jin Se) formally meets Choi Hae Na and Yu Na's (Ryu Abel) parents with the intention of marrying Yu Na. Hae Na's uncle, Dong Cheol, also starts dating Yoon Chae Ah, but their relationship is short-lived because Dong Cheol is cursed by the vice principal to speak like a dog. Seo Won has successfully conquered his fear of dogs, and we witness him and Hae Na going for a walk with dogs. In a cute sequence, A dating show, Single's Dog Inferno (a parody of the popular dating show Single's Inferno), attempts to recruit Seo Won, which upsets Hae Na. However, Seo Won decides to announce their relationship, only to humorously discover that everyone in the school already knows. Choi Yul and Min Ji Ah grow closer as friends.

Advertisement

Hae Na diligently prepares a play for a talent show inspired by her and Seo Won's story. The day of the talent show coincides with Garam's night, which has a horror theme. The Vice Principal makes an unexpected appearance as a ghost. He later gets chased by Seo Won, Ji Ah, and Dong Cheol, causing Seo Won to miss Hae Na's play. However, he later watches the recorded version, reminiscing about their journey together.

The series concludes with various resolutions—Hae Na's uncle regains the ability to speak, Ji Ah finds Bo Gyeom, and they both find closure. Seo Won and Hae Na decide to adopt a dog and enjoy a picnic, signaling a happy ending.

A Good Day to Be a Dog Episode 14 review

The finale was the fluffiest and funniest episode of all. Watching everyone find their closure was genuinely heartwarming. The side characters getting their own storylines, such as Yu Na and Woo Taek getting married, Chae Ah and Hae Na's uncle Dong Cheol dating and breaking up, and Dong Cheol learning how to speak again, added a delightful touch. The Vice Principal remained busy playing games, and everyone returning to normalcy was a joy to watch. The humorous references to Single's Inferno and Lovers In Paris added a light-hearted tone to this delightful finale episode.

Our lead couple, Hae Na and Seo Won, experienced the least chaotic time in this episode, focusing on fluff and sweet romance. Their cute moments together were endearing to watch, and they stayed together till the end. The entire play sequence that narrated their entire story was sweet, featuring nostalgic flashbacks.

After a long and revenge-filled journey, Bo Gyeom and Ji Ah finally found closure. They were able to let go of their past and move forward in life. Apart from them, this episode felt somewhat like a filler due to the abundance of flashbacks, and some matters remained unspoken and unresolved.

Overall, it was a sweet and relaxing episode with various enjoyable elements and scenes. The humorous moment of asking Hae Na which dog treats she liked best, especially with Cocoa, stood out as a favorite. It provided a perfect blend of cuteness and humor. Additionally, witnessing Seo Won and Hae Na on a date with a pet dog to conclude the show made a heartwarming resolution.

Advertisement

Even though we only saw Seo Won meeting the parents in a daydream, it still contributed to the positive vibe. Watching Yu Na shopping for wedding dresses served as a nice touch to wrap up that plot. It truly gives most of the characters the sense of a happily ever after.

Acting performances and final thoughts on A Good Day to Be a Dog finale

Cha Eun Woo and Park Gyu Young delivered fantastic performances in their respective roles. Cha Eun Woo's growth as an actor is evident in this series, and he portrayed the sweet, kind, supportive, and caring Jin Seo Won perfectly. His visuals and sweetness leave a lasting impression, making it impossible not to swoon. On the other hand, Park Gyu Young portrayed every scene flawlessly, particularly excelling in the more intense moments. Her ability to convey pain feels genuine, and she brings a natural authenticity to the character of Hae Na. Her puppy-like features further enhance the believability of her portrayal.

The chemistry between the leads was remarkable, with Cha Eun Woo and Park Gyu Young capturing all the notes of adorable puppy love, particularly evident in the last episode. Portraying the hidden antagonist, Lee Hyun Woo, was also impressive, maintaining a sweet pretend mask and dropping subtle hints through his expressions. As the series progressed towards the finale episodes, it was revealed that he was the one who cursed Hae Na. Despite his character, Bo Gyeom, escaping punishment even after punishing an entire bloodline due to a misunderstanding, Lee Hyun Woo portrayed the role exceptionally well, conveying his character's thoughts and emotions in a way that made them perceptible to the audience.

Kim Yi Kyung also delivered an outstanding performance, skillfully playing both the present character Ji Ah and the Joseon era's Cho Young. Her vibe and acting were perfectly suited for her character and the resolution where she finally helps Bo Gyeom move on added a touch of happiness to the storyline.

A special shoutout goes to Yul, portrayed by Yoon Hyun Soo, and Hae Na's sister Yu Na, played by Ryu Abel, and her friend Choi Woo Taek (Choi Jin Se), who always lit up the screens with their comedic angles and acting. Yoon Hyun Soo's portrayal of Yul is adorable and kind, a green flag that viewers can't help but fall in love with, rooting for his happiness. He brings a breath of fresh air each time he appears on screen. The chemistry and the friends-to-lovers trope of Woo Taek and Yu Na were also delightful to watch.

Advertisement

Despite the show's weekly schedule, which often included postponed episodes, the sweet and feel-good essence of the story kept viewers hooked despite the long wait. Cha Eun Woo and Park Gyu Young's chemistry deserves another shoutout, as their intense, passionate, and authentic connection held onto viewers. Their sweet kisses and romance were so impactful that they trended and went viral. While the K-drama had a few deviations from the original Webtoon, it managed to deliver the best of both worlds by maintaining the main plot while adding its own twists. Overall, the show was a delightful watch, and the 12-episode runtime allowed for a clean and sweet conclusion.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: A Good Day to Be a Dog Ep 13 review: Cha Eun Woo, Park Gyu Young reunite; Lee Hyun Woo gets closure