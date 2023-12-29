Marry My Husband starring Park Min Young, Na In Woo: Release date, cast, plot, where to watch and more

Marry My Husband is the highly anticipated 2024 drama adapted from a Webtoon. Scheduled to premiere on the first day of the new year, this K-drama has generated significant excitement among fans. The series is based on the popular Webtoon of the same title and boasts a star-studded cast, including Park Min Young, Na In Woo, Lee Yi Kyung, Song Ha Yoon, and more.

Marry My Husband release date, where to watch and genre

Marry My Husband is scheduled to make its debut on tvN starting from Monday, January 1, 2024, airing at 8:50 pm KST, 5:20 pm IST. As the premiere date approaches, production teasers and filming stills are steadily being unveiled, heightening the anticipation among eager audiences.

The show promises to be a captivating blend of fantasy, romance, and revenge, with a touch of time travel adding an intriguing dimension to the storyline.

Marry My Husband plot

Adapted from a web novel by author Sung So Jak, Marry My Husband unfolds a revenge narrative centered around Kang Ji Won (Park Min Young), who is terminally ill. Upon witnessing her best friend Jung Soo Min (Song Ha Yoon) having an affair with her husband, Park Min Hwan (Lee Yi Kyung), Kang Ji Won becomes a victim of murder at the hands of Park Min Hwan.

In a twist of fate, Kang Ji Won travels back 10 years into the past and embarks on a mission of revenge alongside Yoo Ji Hyeok (Na In Woo), the head of a department working at the same company as her. The series promises a compelling blend of drama, romance, and revenge.

Main cast and characters of Marry My Husband

In Marry My Husband, Park Min Young takes on the role of Kang Ji Won, a woman well-acquainted with the virtue of patience. Unfortunately, her life is marked by challenges as she deals with an overbearing mother-in-law and a selfish husband who takes her goodwill for granted.

Juggling the roles of primary breadwinner and homemaker further complicates her already difficult life. To add to the difficulties, Ji Won discovers she has cancer and only a few days to live. When Kang Ji Won is transported 10 years back in time, she is given a second chance at life, and in this new timeline, she joins forces with her boss, Yoo Ji Hyeok (Na In Woo), to seek revenge.

Na In Woo takes on the role of the handsome and intelligent Yoo Ji Hyeok. As the department head of U&K Food, Yoo Ji Hyeok, the initially frosty boss, becomes an unexpected ally, forming a bond with Kang Ji Won. Their relationship was strictly professional in Kang Ji Won's first cycle of life. Despite having status and power that affords him almost everything, Yoo Ji Hyeok faces a challenge he cannot reasonably handle – his own one-sided love for Kang Ji Won.

Yoo Ji Hyeok's cold and indifferent demeanor undergoes a complete transformation following Kang Ji Won's revival. In the face of his one-sided love, he becomes weak and clumsy. Now, Yoo Ji Hyeok is determined to use all his capabilities to help Kang Ji Won.

Lee Yi Kyung steps into the character of Park Min Hwan in Marry My Husband, playing Kang Ji Won's husband before she travels back in time. Park Min Hwan is depicted as a self-centered individual who considers himself the most important person in the world. His outdated views lead him to perceive his wife as nothing more than a maid. As Kang Ji Won's detestable husband, Park Min Hwan is set to evoke strong reactions from viewers, portraying him as practically her worst enemy. Despite his unreliability, Park Min Hwan possesses a charm that somehow manages to win everyone over.

In Kang Ji Won's first cycle of life, she was completely captivated by this charm. However, as she goes back in time for her second cycle, it remains to be seen whether his charms will still hold sway over her.

Song Ha Yoon takes on the role of Kang Ji Won's close friend, Jung Soo Min. Despite her seemingly pure persona, Jung Soo Min is revealed to be a character with a twisted and dual-natured personality. Her deceptive tactics involve lies and slander as she cunningly gets what she desires, including taking everything from her best friend, Kang Ji Won, from her job to her husband, Park Min Hwan.

In Kang Ji Won's first cycle of life, she was a good person raised with love. However, constant gaslighting from her friend Jung Soo Min transformed her into a gullible doormat who silently endured unfair demands from selfish individuals. Despite enduring the theft of her project idea and harsh criticism from her boss, Kang Ji Won couldn't speak up. Living a life of silent endurance, she developed cancer, and her husband cheated on her with Jung Soo Min.

Contrary to her warm and loving facade, Jung Soo Min harbored a twisted desire to steal everything from Kang Ji Won. She ensured that Kang Ji Won had no friends left but herself, monopolized attention, took credit for Kang Ji Won's efforts at work, and succeeded in stealing Kang Ji Won's husband, Park Min Hwan.

As their once-enviable friendship tragically ends, Kang Ji Won gets a second chance at life. Having met a miserable end in her first life due to being clueless and gullible, Kang Ji Won is determined not to repeat her mistakes. Instead, she fully awakens and becomes the master of her own life, ready to take revenge on Jung Soo Min.

Lee Gikwang steps into the role of the famous and handsome chef, Baek Eun Ho, in Marry My Husband. Baek Eun Ho has a history with both Kang Ji Won and Jung Soo Min, adding intrigue to his character portrayal. An interesting aspect of Lee Gikwang's portrayal will be the course of action Baek Eun Ho takes after reuniting with Kang Ji Won, his first love from high school.

Baek Eun Ho is portrayed as a handsome chef whose first love was Kang Ji Won during his high school days. Due to an unfortunate incident during that time, Baek Eun Ho closed his heart and kept his distance from romance. However, when he unexpectedly encounters Kang Ji Won again 10 years later, at a class reunion, all his old feelings for her come rushing back. Eager to pursue her once more, he decides to go after Kang Ji Won.

In Marry My Husband, Gong Min Jung joins the cast lineup, transforming into Kang Ji Won's colleague, Yang Joo Ran. Joo Ran is depicted as a character who has only experienced losses both at work and in life. Her character is expected to undergo a change as she encounters Kang Ji Won in her second life.

