ASTRO's Sanha draws inspiration from Cha Eun Woo, says 'goal is to catch up to hyung' in conversation with Paul Kim; WATCH

On August 1, 2024, ASTRO’s youngest member Sanha made a special appearance on Paul Kim’s YouTube talk show, Paul Kim's Remaining Chestnut Peeling. The rising star, who is currently preparing for his solo debut with his 1st mini album Dusk, shared some unexpected and ambitious personal goals.

During the episode, Sanha revealed his admiration for fellow ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo, saying, “You see, I have a lot of faith in myself. I have a very clear goal. It's to catch up to Eun Woo hyung.” Sanha’s candid aspiration to match or surpass Eun Woo’s success left host Paul Kim impressed. He continued, “Since I see him all the time, I always say to him, ‘Hyung, watch out because I’m catching up to you soon.’”

Sanha’s determination was clear as he expressed his desire to be recognized and known by the public even more in the next 2 to 3 years. Paul Kim noted the special quality in Sanha’s ambition, remarking, “When I heard you say that, I thought, ‘When was the last time I saw someone with so much ambition in their eyes?’”

Watch the full episode of Paul Kim's Remaining Chestnut Peeling to see Sanha’s inspiring conversation and more here;

Meanwhile, Yoon Sanha, known mononymously as Sanha, is set to step into the spotlight with his highly anticipated solo debut. The ASTRO member will release his first mini album, Dusk, on August 6, 2024, marking a new chapter in his career. The title, which translates to twilight, reflects Sanha's aspiration for growth and self-discovery during this transformative period.

Sanha's musical journey has seen him showcase his talents through solo covers and previous releases, including the track 24 Hours from ASTRO’s Drive to the Starry Road. With Dusk, he aims to reveal a deeper, more personal side of his artistry.

Advertisement

Fans can look forward to a blend of heartfelt melodies and introspective lyrics as Sanha explores new musical dimensions. His debut is set to be a significant milestone, highlighting his evolution from a beloved boy band member to a distinguished solo artist.

ALSO READ: ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, MJ and more ring in early Parents' Day with Billlie's Moon Sua; give a nod to late member Moonbin