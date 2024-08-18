ATEEZ and former IZ*ONE member Kwon Eunbi to headline first-ever WATERBOMB LA in September

WATERBOMB is now all set to hold its first-ever festival in Los Angeles. ATEEZ and Kwon Eunbi have been announced as the first lineup of performers. Apart from these two headliners, many more K-pop acts will take the stage on September 28 and 29. More performers will be announced with time.

On August 18, WATERBOMB LA 2024 took to its social media handles and unveiled the first lineup of performers. ATEEZ, the boy band who have been very active this year, will headline the popular music festival along with Kwon Eunbi, the former IZ*ONE member known as the ‘Waterbomb queen’.

The two acts will take the stage for both days of the festival.

The first ever WATERBOMB in the United States will commence on September 28 and run till September 29. The event is set to be held in Dignity Health Sports Park, California in Los Angeles.

ATEEZ is a popular K-pop boy band formed by KQ Entertainment. In 2018, the group debuted with eight members including Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho. Their debut extended play Treasure EP. 1: All to Zero was released on October 24, 2018.

The group is known for their energetic songs and outstanding dancing skills. Some of their all-time hits include Crazy Form, BOUNCY (K-HOT CHILLI PEPPERS), WONDERLAND, HALAZIA, Pirate King, and more.

On May 31, 2024, the group made their official comeback with GOLDEN HOUR: Part 1 and WORK serving as its title track. Prior to that, ATEEZ created history as the first K-pop boy band to perform at the Coachella Arts and Music Festival.

Advertisement

Kwon Eunbi made her K-pop debut in 2014 with a short-lived girl group Ye-A, using her name Kazoo. After parting ways with the group, she signed with Woolim Entertainment. In 2018, she participated in the musical survival show Produce 48. After finishing in seventh place, she debuted as a member of IZ*ONE.

Following the group’s disbandment, Kwon Eunbi made her solo debut on August 24, 2021, with her first mini-album OPEN.

She will soon make her acting debut with the Japanese version of the Korean film Unlocked.

ALSO READ: When BTS was asked to become Twitter’s CEO by fans and Elon Musk thought it was ‘great idea’