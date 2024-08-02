Red Velvet’s Wendy in talks to return as Young Street DJ after 1 year following Kwon Eunbi’s exit on August 4; Report

Red Velvet member Wendy is reportedly gearing up to return to her DJ role on the radio program Young Street. She previously worked in the position for two years. Currently, former IZ*ONE member Kwon Eunbi is greeting listeners, but she is set to resign soon. If Wendy confirms, she will return to the program after a year.

On August 2, Korean media outlet TV Daily reported that Wendy might return to SBS Power FM’s radio program Young Street. According to the report, a representative from the production hinted at her potential return to the DJ position. In response to earlier reports, an SBS representative commented that the K-pop idol is still under discussion for her return to Young Street.

Earlier this week, Kwon Eunbi announced her forthcoming exit from the show due to her busy schedule. She has been holding the position since Wendy left. The former IZ*ONE member is now scheduled to host her last broadcast on August 4.

Wendy joined Young Street as a DJ in 2021 and continued to greet listeners for two years, finally leaving the position in July 2023. Although SBS Power FM has yet to confirm her return, the reports have created much anticipation.

Following Kwon Eunbi’s departure, KARA’s Gyuri will join the program as a special DJ from August 5 to 11. Then, from the week of August 12 to 18, Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon will join for a special broadcast.

Wendy is the main vocalist of the five-piece K-pop ensemble Red Velvet formed by SM Entertainment. On August 1, 2014, she debuted as a member of the girl group with its first digital single Happiness. Shortly after, she garnered explosive attention, thanks to her unique yet alluring charm and vocal prowess that captivate fans.

On April 5, 2021, she made her solo debut with her first extended play Like Water. In addition to her thriving career with Red Velvet, she is also a member of SM Entertainment supergroup GOT THE BEAT, with bandmate Seulgi, SNSD’s Hyoyeon, Taeyeon, soloist BoA, aespa’s Karina and Winter.

