When BTS was asked to become Twitter’s CEO by fans and Elon Musk thought it was ‘great idea’

BTS was once asked by fans to become Twitter’s (now X) CEO, and even Elon Musk had something to say about it. The mega K-pop group, formed with seven members, has reached many new heights. With their various ventures beyond music, they continue to reshape the history of K-pop. For now, let’s transport back to when the septet almost became Twitter’s CEO.

Before Twitter was X, Elon Musk was taking entries for a CEO partner on micro-blogging platforms. He kept an open mind and often responded to users’ recommendations. Around this time in 2022, a fan had a great proposal for the businessman. He posted, tagging Elon Musk, “I think BTS should become the joint Twitter CEO.”

The post quickly attracted attention, and Elon Musk himself responded with “Great Idea.” While it is difficult to say if he was seriously considering it or just engaging in a harmless banter with the fan, it still leaves a mark, showing BTS’ extreme influence across the globe.

Even leader RM had something to say about it. As he found the thought very intriguing, he took a screenshot of the exchange and shared it on his Instagram story. He posted a laughing emoji alongside, indicating he is open to discussion for the position.

However, this is not the first time Elon Musk has spoken his mind about liking BTS. In an interview, he said that he would like to buy the group as their popularity is skyrocketing. However, many found the statement demeaning for the septet, and he faced massive backlash from fans.

Needless to say, if BTS had become Twitter’s CEO, X would have been pained purple by ARMYs by now.

On the work front, six out of seven BTS members are currently completing their mandatory military enlistments. The eldest Jin was discharged on June 7, 2024, after completing 18 months of service. Next in line to return home is J-Hope.

The remaining members SUGA, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will be discharged by June 2025, when BTS will resume their activities. Meanwhile, all seven members are also thriving in their respective solo careers currently with new music releases every now and then.

