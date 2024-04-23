ATEEZ reveals dates and locations for 2024 world tour TOWARDS THE LIGHT: WILL TO POWER in North America

ATEEZ, the talented K-pop boy band has been keeping quite busy these days, with their recently-wrapped Coachella stages and announcing a new album. Amid their occupied schedule, the group is all set to make stops for their 2024 world tour TOWARDS THE LIGHT: WILL TO POWER. They have unveiled a new schedule for North America.

ATEEZ to kick off world tour TOWARDS THE LIGHT: WILL TO POWER in North America on July 14

On April 23, ATEEZ revealed the date and locations for their North American tour. Through their social media posts, they have shared a comprehensive poster, announcing all the cities they will make a stop for TOWARDS THE LIGHT: WILL TO POWER.

The group will kick off the schedule on July 14 in Tacoma. From there, they will visit a total of 9 cities including Oakland, Los Angeles, New York, Washington DC, and more. After month-long concerts in multiple major cities of North America, ATEEZ will conclude their world tour’s first schedule on August 10.

In the same poster, the group also announced that they will be resuming their world tour concerts again in January and February of 2025 when they will be making stops at multiple regions of Europe.

This new update from the popular group has created a significant buzz as international fans eagerly anticipate their live concerts.

Check out below the full city list for ATEEZ's North America tour:

Catch up on ATEEZ's recent activities

Meanwhile, In the past few weeks, ATEEZ has been in the international headlines, thanks to their scorching performance at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2024. Aside from captivating the fans with their vocal prowess and energetic performance, the group also scripted history as the first K-pop boy band to attend the prestigious music festival.

Following their succesful Coachella stage, the group is all set to release their comeback album GOLDEN HOUR: PART 1, which will be released in May ahead of their upcoming world tour.

More about ATEEZ

ATEEZ is a K-pop boy band formed under KQ Entertainment in 2018. The group has since been active with eight talented members.

Seonghwa, the eldest is positioned as the vocalist and rapper, Hongjoong is the leader and main rapper, Yunho is the main dancer and vocalist, Yeosang is the visual, rapper, and vocalist, San is positioned as the lead vocalist and lead dancer, Mingi is the main rapper and main dancer, Wooyoung serves as the main dancer and vocalist, and Jongho, the maknae is one of the main vocalists.

With the help of their music synergy and distinctive concept, ATEEZ has produced some smash hit songs like BOUNCY, Deja Vu, Pirate Kings, HALA HALA, and more, solidifying their presence as a K-pop sensation.

