Coachella 2024: BLACKPINK’s Lisa, The Rose’s Woosung, Dojoon get snapped attending ATEEZ’s concert; See viral pics

BLACKPINK member Lisa showcased her support for ATEEZ as she attended their concert at Coachella. The Rose’s Woosung and Dojoon were also sighted in the crowd. Fans are feeling overwhelmed to witness the artists supporting each other.

On April 12, 10:45 PM PDT/PT (April 13, 11:15 AM IST), ATEEZ scripted history as the first K-pop boy band to take over the Coachella stage. Their performance concluded around 11:35 pm PT/PDT (12:05 PM IST). The group received massive support from their worldwide fans as they set the stage ablaze with their energetic performance.

On this day, BLACKPINK member Lisa also attended their concert as fans spotted the K-pop idol at the venue. In addition, The Rose members Woosung and Dojoon were also spotted in the crowd cheering for ATEEZ.

See the fan-taken photos of Lisa, Woosung, and Dojoon from the concert venue:

Meanwhile, Woosung and Dojoon will also take over the Coachella stage alongside their bandmates from The Rose, on April 14, 6:25 pm PT/PDT.

Previously in 2019, Lisa also made history alongside the other BLACKPINK members as they became the first female K-pop act to headline the prestigious music festival. The K-pop sensation group returned to the Coachella stage once again in 2023, solidifying their global popularity.

More about ATEEZ's Coachella performance

On this day ATEEZ graced the music festival, as the second last act on their venue Sahara tent, performing before Steve Angello. Their live stage was streamed through the official YouTube channel of Coachella.

Here’s the live feed for ATEEZ, you can watch their performance through the rerun:

Details about LE SSERAFIM and The Rose's upcoming Coachella stage

On April 13, 10: 50 pm PT/PDT (April 14, 11:20 am IST), LE SSERAFIM is scheduled to perform at Coachell’s Sahara tent venue. Fans eagerly await the group’s monumental moment.

On Coachella Weekend 1’s last day, April 14, 6:25 pm PT/PDT (April 15, 6:55 am IST), The Rose, the Korean indie rock band will take the stage of the Outdoor theatre venue.

Here are the live feeds for LE SSERAFIM and The Rose’s upcoming Coachella performance:

Viewers can stream the artists’ live performances at their scheduled stage times. The YouTube channel of Coachella will also have highlights on demand. The live performances are available for rerun until the feed returns for the next day’s stage.

