Coachella weekend 1 K-pop highlights: ATEEZ serves moves; GOT7’s Jackson and BIBI debut new song and more

Coachella Weekend One, affectionately dubbed Vampire Weekend One, kicked off on Friday, April 12, and wrapped up on Sunday, April 14. Prior to the event, the lineup of performers for the three-day extravaganza was announced. On April 9, Coachella's social media channels also disclosed the specific dates and venues for each artist's performance.

On Friday, April 12, ATEEZ electrified the Sahara Tent stage with their performance. The following day, Saturday, April 13, LE SSERAFIM captivated audiences with their dynamic showmanship at Coachella's Sahara Tent stage.

Bringing the festival to a grand finale on April 14, Sunday, The Rose took center stage at the Outdoor Theatre venue, leaving attendees with unforgettable memories of their performance at Coachella Weekend One. Let's take a look at the major K-pop highlights of the event.

ATEEZ becomes first K-pop boy group to perform at Coachella

ATEEZ's Coachella debut wasn't just a performance; it marked a significant moment in K-pop's global rise. As the first K-pop boy group to seize the opportunity to perform at this music festival, Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho turned their setlist into an unforgettable concert. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

They captivated the crowd with their exceptional talent and stage presence, delivering electrifying performances of their hits like Hala Hala, Guerilla's Flag version, Crazy Form, Rocky, The Real, Arriba, Django, Bouncy (K-Hot Chilli Peppers), and Wonderland (Symphony No. 9), cementing their status as international sensations.

Advertisement

GOT7's Jackson and BIBI's song debut

On April 15 (IST), GOT7's Jackson Wang and BIBI took the stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2024. Together, they showcased their unreleased all-English track, Feeling Lucky, giving fans a taste of what's to come when the song hits streaming platforms soon.

The chemistry between the two artists was unexpected but undeniable, drawing cheers from the crowd. Known for their incredible performances, Jackson and BIBI once again stole the show, captivating both live audiences and viewers around the globe.

BLACKPINK's Lisa, The Rose spotted in crowd for ATEEZ

Adding to the K-pop excitement at Coachella, BLACKPINK's Lisa was spotted at the venue, delighting fans as she soaked in the festivities in casual attire. In 2023, Lisa and her bandmates - Jisoo, Rose, and Jennie - made history as the first Korean act to headline the show.

At Coachella 2024, Lisa, along with The Rose's Woosung and Dojoon, was seen attending ATEEZ's concert. The viral images of these K-pop idols enjoying the performance together have ignited excitement among fans worldwide.

LE SSERAFIM performs unreleased English song Hot and Fun

In a truly surprising twist, LE SSERAFIM unveiled their unreleased song Hot and Fun for the first time at Coachella 2024. Their over-the-top set kicked off with the crowd-pleasing hit ANTIFRAGILE, followed by other favorites like FEARLESS, The Great Mermaid, EASY, and Smart among their sizzling 10-song lineup.

Following an electrifying performance of The Great Mermaid, the band members took a moment to connect with their fans. Yunjin, then teased, "the next song is a secret, you guys are the first to hear it," eliciting cheers of excitement from the crowd.

The Rose sets stage on fire; look back at their humble beginnings

The Rose, a four-piece South Korean pop-rock group, made their Coachella debut and were amazed by the size of the crowd they attracted to the Outdoor Stage. Reflecting on their seven years together as a band, they mentioned starting out in the small Seoul district of Hongdae.

Advertisement

According to member Woosung, that’s where they used to busk, street-perform, and play little club gigs here and there. At their very first show as The Rose, the group had about 20 people show up, and half of them were their friends.

Kicking off their Coachella 2024 set with Eclipse from their album Dual, The Rose captivated the audience with a mesmerizing performance, showcasing hits like Shift, Lifeline, and RED, among others. The Rose members expressed genuine gratitude throughout their performance to their fans, declaring, "You guys are the reason why we make music."

They also took a moment to acknowledge their devoted fanbase, the Black Roses, stating, "Remember, Black Roses, our hearts would be sore without you." Adding to the camaraderie of the event, members of the K-pop group ATEEZ showed up to support their fellow artists.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: ATEEZ performs at Coachella 2024: 10 hilarious, relatable reactions by fans to celebrate special day