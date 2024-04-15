Coachella 2024 Day 3: The Rose brings stage Alive with HEALing music; ATEEZ marks attendance

Amidst the electrifying atmosphere of Coachella 2024's third day, The Rose enchanted the outdoor theater with soulful tunes, dedicating their performance to loyal fans. Meanwhile, ATEEZ also attended the event as part of the audience.

On April 15 IST, The Rose, featuring Woosung, Dojoon, Hajoon, and Jaehyeong, commanded the Coachella 2024 Outdoor Theatre stage, electrifying fans with their dynamic performance.

The Rose’s performance at Coachella 2024

Opening with Eclipse from their album Dual, they mesmerized the audience with hits like Shift, Lifeline, and RED. Their soulful renditions of Back To Me and Definition of Ugly Is resonated deeply, while Alive, Sour, and Cure showcased their musical prowess. Wrapping up with anthems Cosmos and Wonder, they left fans in awe of their rock mastery. The Rose's presence at Coachella 2024 proved unforgettable, marking a highlight of the festival's third day. Fans reveled in the opportunity to witness the band's raw talent and captivating stage presence, solidifying their status as a powerhouse in the global music scene.

Watch The Rose's performance at Coachella 2024 here.

The Rose conveyed their love to fans by dedicating songs to them

During their Coachella 2024 performance, The Rose members expressed heartfelt gratitude to their fans, declaring, "You guys are the reason why we make music," and acknowledging their devoted Black Roses with, "Remember, Black Roses, our hearts would be sore without you." They concluded with a promise to their fans, affirming, "We will always come Back To You whenever you call." Their words resonated deeply, underscoring the strong bond between the band and their dedicated fanbase, leaving an indelible impression of sincerity and appreciation.

More K-pop artists at Coachella 2024

Coachella 2024 kicked off with a bang as ATEEZ stole the show on Day 1, making history as the first K-pop boy group to grace the festival stage, with BLACKPINK's Lisa and The Rose's Woosung and Dojoon becoming a part of the audience for the day. Day 2 saw Anti-Fragile hitmakers LE SSERAFIM mesmerizing the music festival with their electrifying tracks like UNFORGIVEN, EASY, Smart, and more, igniting the stage.

Day 3 continued the excitement with GOT7's Jackson Wang debuting an unreleased English track, Feeling Lucky, alongside rising star BIBI, courtesy of 88Rising. Meanwhile, ATEEZ delighted fans by joining the audience for the day, further cementing their status as global icons.

