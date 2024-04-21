ATEEZ's Yunho impresses audience with 'great' first pitch at MLB game; fellow members hand out signed balls: Watch

ATEEZ's Yunho threw his first ceremonial pitch at the MLB and wowed everyone with his impressive skills. The idol is well known for his incredible dance skills and vocals. He has a powerful stage presence and fluid dance moves. He is the lead dancer and vocalist of the group and he brings high energy and charisma which enhances the group's performance.

ATEEZ's Yunho receives appreciation for great first pitch at MLB

On April 21, ATEEZ member Yunho threw the first pitch at MLB to initiate the match between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets held at the Dodger Stadium. The idol who is known for his impeccable dance skills, impressed everyone with his first throw. The announcer commented, "It’s a great pitch Yunho". Fellow members also gave out signed balls to the fans at the stadium.

More about ATEEZ and Yunho

Yunho is the main dancer and vocalist of ATEEZ. He made his debut as an actor in 2021 with the drama Imitation. ATEEZ made a banger comeback with the music video of Crazy Form in December 2023. The group is known for their amazing choreographies and powerful performances and this time around they didn't disappoint either. Yunho is famous for his swift dancing and puppy-like visuals.

ATEEZ debuted in October 2018 with Treasure EP.1: All to Zero. Members include Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho.

The group also took over the 2024 Coachella Valley Music Festival with their infectious music and heart-throbbing performance. They proved once again why they are popular for their energetic dance and sounds.

ATEEZ is scheduled to make a comeback on May 31 with their 10th EP GOLDEN HOUR : Part.1.