ATEEZ announces comeback with mini album GOLDEN HOUR: Part 1 set to release in May; check full schedule

ATEEZ is the K-pop boy band that created history after performing at the Coachella 2024 this year. They are the first K-pop boy band to perform at the Coachella.

ATEEZ’s last music release was their Japanese mini album NOT OKAY on February 24. After firing up the stage at the Sahara tent at the Coachella for the second time the eight-member boy group later announced plans for comeback.

ATEEZ will return with new music on May 31 with 10th mini album GOLDEN HOUR Part 1

ATEEZ, the hot and happening K-pop boy band known for their loud and powerful music bangers will be back soon. After giving another sizzling performance at the Sahara Tent at the Coachella, the boy band announced plans for their return this year.

ATEEZ will be making a return in May. Just a few hours after making history by becoming the first-ever K-pop boy band to ever perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, ATEEZ officially unveiled its comeback schedule.

ATEEZ will make a comeback with their 10th mini album GOLDEN HOUR Part 1 on May 31 at 1 PM KST. Their last Korean album was THE WORLD EP FIN: WILL on December 1, 2023. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

ATEEZ will drop the first concept photo on April 22, followed by teasers, and concept images in different versions setting up a sizzling plan for their comeback. Check the full schedule here.

Advertisement

Know ATEEZ

ATEEZ is an eight-member K-pop boy band under KQ Entertainment. Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho together form ATEEZ. They made their debut with TREASURE EP.1: All to Zero on October 24, 2018.

In other news, ATEEZ’s Yunho threw out the first pitch at the Dodgers game today at the MLB Seoul Series game. Yesterday, during their Coachella performance ATEEZ went viral for cursing during the performance. The fans went crazy for ATEEZ and drowned the venue with their loud cheers for the boy band.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: ATEEZ reportedly to wear specially designed ensembles by DolceGabbana, Valentino at Coachella