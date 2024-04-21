Here's why ATEEZ members made faces during Coachella set while drinking; Yeosang reveals what was in glass

ATEEZ is the K-pop sensation that created blazing havoc with their overpowering performance at the Coachella 2024. The group caught fans’ eyes when they danced, sang, and even took shots on the stage.

ATEEZ is one of the most hyper-powerful K-pop groups filled with striking visuals and personas that take over the stage once they step on it. They are also known to have fun with their fans, recently Yeosang has revealed something about their performance that has left shocks.

Yeosang reveals ATEEZ did not have alcohol in their shot glasses but THIS was during the Coachella set

ATEEZ not only created a wave of surge for their powerful and utterly irresistible stage presence at the Coachella but also for their surprising actions during the set. ATEEZ in a striking moment took shots on stage during the set which the fans loved.

The fans loved how they were bold and unfiltered in consuming alcohol on stage compared to K-pop's rigid standards. However, ATEEZ did not actually take a shot of alcohol but it was actually something else.

Yeosang today revealed that ATEEZ members took shots of barley tea and not alcohol during their Coachella set. The members even made faces when they took the shots to make the shots more believable. The revelation threw fans into a frenzy of laughter at the intricate planning and acting of ATEEZ during Coachella.

However, in another funny turn, Seonghwa later said to fans on TOKTOQ (fan app by KQ Entertainment) that it was whiskey and not barley tea. Fans assumed he must have not known that Yeosang already revealed about the tea.

Later, when fans told Seonghwa that Yeosang had already revealed the truth then Seonghwa playfully replied Yeosang did what he would normally do. Fans found the whole act fun and wound up laughing at it.

Apparently, ATEEZ had planned to not reveal to ATINYS (ATEEZ’s official fandom) anytime soon about the tea. Whether it was alcohol or tea, there is no doubt that ATEEZ lit up the Coachella stage with its spellbinding presence and performance.

ATEEZ’s recent activities

ATEEZ by performing at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2024 has created history as the first K-pop boy group to ever perform at the grand music festival.

In other news, ATEEZ will be making a comeback on May 31 with their upcoming 10th mini album GOLDEN HOUR: Part 1. Also, today Yonho threw the first pitch at the Dodgers vs. New York Mets game.

