ATEEZ reportedly to wear specially designed ensembles by DolceGabbana, Valentino at Coachella

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2024 will begin with full throttle today. Among the top performers of the festival, K-pop acts ATEEZ, LE SSERAFIM and The Rose will also set the stage on fire this year. ATEEZ will create history by becoming the first K-pop boy band to ever perform at the Coachella. Adding to the excitement it has been reported that the boy band will don specially designed ensembles by luxury fashion houses.

ATEEZ reportedly to don special stage outfits by Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana at Coachella

ATEEZ, in a historic moment, will take center stage at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2024, becoming the first K-pop boy band to ever perform at the festival. Coachella 2024 will happen over two weekends in April 2024. Coachella’s first weekend, which has also been named Vampire Weekend 1, will commence on Friday, April 12, and go on till Sunday, April 14.

Headlining one of the biggest music festivals of the year will be Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, Doja Cat, and No Doubt. Among the startling K-pop lineup of the year, fans will see ATEEZ, LE SSERAFIM, and indie-rock The Rose lighting up the Coachella stage.

ATEEZ will be performing today Friday, April 12 at the Sahara Tent Stage of Coachella from 10:45 PM PT/PDT (i.e., 11:15 AM on April 13 IST) to 11:25 PM PT/PDT (i.e., 12: 05 PM on April 13 IST). The performance will be simultaneously available for live streaming on Coachella’s YouTube channel.

In new developments, it has been reported that ATEEZ will reportedly be seen donning specially made costumes by luxury houses Valentino, Dolce & Gabbana. For the unversed, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana are Italian luxury fashion houses. In 2019, BLACKPINK created history by becoming the first K-pop girl group to headline Coachella.

More about ATEEZ

ATEEZ is K-pop boy band under KQ Entertainment. Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho together make the eight-member K-pop boy group.

ATEEZ in February of 2024 released their third Japanese single titled NOT OKAY which charted on No. 2 on the Oricon Singles Daily Chart. Meanwhile, the boy band kickstarted their world tour TOWARDS THE LIGHT: WILL TO POWER TOUR in Seoul on January 27 and 28.

