ATEEZ performs at Coachella 2024: 10 hilarious, relatable reactions by fans to celebrate special day

On April 13 (local time), the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2024 kicked off with an explosion of energy on Day 1, as K-pop sensation ATEEZ stole the spotlight on the renowned Sahara stage.

Making history, they became the first-ever K-pop boy group to command the stage at Coachella. With their dynamic performance, ATEEZ not only captivated the audience but also etched their name into Coachella's history.

On this special occasion let’s look at some hilarious (and relatable) fan reactions-

Fans going crazy over outfits

ATEEZ was reportedly set to sport custom-made costumes from renowned Italian luxury fashion houses Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana. This news came amid excitement from fans, who couldn't help but notice the unique attire choices. Notably, in 2019, BLACKPINK made waves as the first K-pop group to perform at Coachella. However, with ATEEZ's outfits raising eyebrows (in a good way), fans are playfully wondering why shirts seem to be missing from the ensemble.

The cameraman’s mistake

Fans initially expressed frustration towards the supposed cameraman who missed Hongjoong's part during the performance. However, their disappointment turned into joy when they discovered a fan cam capturing the entirety of Hongjoong's passionate dance sequence.

We Made It look

Fans were overwhelmed with joy seeing Wooyoung radiating happiness on stage, with a wide smile from ear to ear. As the first K-pop boy group to make history by performing at the renowned Coachella festival, it's no surprise that ATINYs are bursting with pride.

The IT rapline

Fans were swooning over how sharp ATEEZ's rap line looked during the show today.

The growth of the group

Witnessing ATEEZ make history at the Coachella festival filled fans with happiness and a sense of pride. Many reflected on the group's humble beginnings, feeling grateful and proud of how far they've come.

Spanish speaking kings

Fans couldn't help but swoon as they watched ATEEZ charmingly speak Spanish while raising their glasses of whiskey.

Yunho being at his best

Fans couldn't help but swoon over Yunho's vocals, going absolutely wild over his impeccable outfit, style, and consistent, stable vocals all wrapped into one impressive performance.

San killing it

Fans went absolutely wild over San's electrifying energy, which was so infectious and powerful it seemed like his 'rent was due!'

First boy group to twerk

Fans went wild over the groundbreaking moment as ATEEZ, the first K-pop boy group to perform at Coachella, also became the first to showcase their twerking skills on the Coachella stage, with Wooyoung leading the way.

A shout out to ATINYs

For ATEEZ, their fandom ATINY is not just their biggest strength but also their most devoted cheerleaders. It's only natural for the group to want to reciprocate and cheer for their biggest supporters in return.

